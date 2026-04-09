Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Achieves 392% Year Over Year Growth; Processes $8 Trillion in March

March 2026 ADV up 392% YOY, Highlighting the Rapid Adoption of Tokenized Settlement

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $354 billion in daily repo transactions during March, with volumes totaling nearly $8 trillion. The daily average is a 392% increase year-over-year, building on the robust institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement at scale and indicative of expanded use cases of tokenization activities.

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