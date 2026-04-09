Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MMP1 | ISIN: US11133T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5B9
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 20:48
138,90 Euro
+0,65 % +0,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,70139,6009:14
135,70139,6009:05
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Achieves 392% Year Over Year Growth; Processes $8 Trillion in March

March 2026 ADV up 392% YOY, Highlighting the Rapid Adoption of Tokenized Settlement

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $354 billion in daily repo transactions during March, with volumes totaling nearly $8 trillion. The daily average is a 392% increase year-over-year, building on the robust institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement at scale and indicative of expanded use cases of tokenization activities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326728/Broadridge_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadridges-distributed-ledger-repo-achieves-392-year-over-year-growth-processes-8-trillion-in-march-302737325.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.