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PR Newswire
09.04.2026 09:30 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Towardsbuddha Co., Ltd: Taiwan-Based Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. Showcases Medical-Grade TPU Tubing Injection Solutions at Medtec Japan 2026

TAINAN, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Towards Buddha Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of medical-grade plastic components, will exhibit at Medtec Japan 2026 this April, presenting its integrated TPU tubing injection manufacturing solutions in collaboration with ICP DAS BMP, a supplier of high-performance medical-grade materials.

Medtec Japan is one of Asia's leading exhibitions for medical device design and manufacturing, attracting global innovators and suppliers across the medical technology ecosystem. Through its participation, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. aims to expand its international presence and strengthen partnerships within the global medical supply chain.

Founded on the principles of precision, integrity, and long-term partnership, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. has evolved into a reliable manufacturing partner for medical device companies. The company emphasizes that every component it produces carries a responsibility for patient safety, product stability, and consistent performance.

At the exhibition, the company will highlight its end-to-end TPU tubing manufacturing capabilities, including mold development, injection molding, process optimization, quality assurance, and scalable mass production. By integrating advanced processing expertise with medical-grade materials from ICP DAS BMP, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. delivers solutions that meet stringent industry requirements for biocompatibility and reliability.

Its TPU tubing solutions are widely applicable in minimally invasive systems, infusion devices, and customized medical components. Through close collaboration with OEM and ODM partners, the company supports clients from early-stage development to commercialization, helping reduce time-to-market while maintaining strict quality standards.

"Medical manufacturing is not only about efficiency-it is fundamentally about trust," said a spokesperson for Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. "We are committed to building long-term partnerships by combining material innovation, engineering expertise, and responsive collaboration."

Industry professionals and potential partners are invited to connect with Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. at Medtec Japan 2026 to explore customized manufacturing solutions and strategic collaboration opportunities.

Booth No.: 1212

For partnership inquiries: towardsbuddhaincorporation@gmail.com
https://www.towardsbuddha.com/en-us

About Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.

Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in medical-grade plastic components and TPU tubing solutions. With strong expertise in precision injection molding and process integration, the company provides end-to-end manufacturing services, from design and development to scalable production.

Committed to quality, reliability, and long-term collaboration, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. partners with global medical device companies to deliver high-performance, compliant, and customized solutions for a wide range of medical applications.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-based-towards-buddha-co-ltd-showcases-medical-grade-tpu-tubing-injection-solutions-at-medtec-japan-2026-302737986.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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