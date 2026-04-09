Australia's rooftop solar market has surged 19% in the past month with the latest data revealing a record 341 MW of small-scale rooftop PV capacity was registered across the country in March as consumers also raced to install battery energy storage systems. Australia Australia's rooftop solar market reached a record high in March 2026, with 341 MW of small-scale PV capacity registered, according to SunWiz. The monthly total for systems up to 100 kW represents an almost 20% increase from February and puts the market 16% ahead of the same point in 2025, the analyst said. SunWiz Managing Director ...

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