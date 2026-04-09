- 38% of finance professionals who personally hold crypto view it as a growth opportunity with strong upside potential
- 96% of professional investors are optimistic about crypto's future as an asset, vs just 39% of beginner investors
- 25% of finance professionals describe crypto primarily as a high-risk asset - falling to just 1 in 10 among those who personally invest
- 8% of respondents cite payments utility as a reason to hold crypto, yet wider merchant acceptance and regulatory integration are seen as critical drivers of future adoption
- 42% of finance professionals cite regulatory uncertainty as their primary barrier to greater institutional involvement
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandmark-crypto-intelligence-report-shows-credible-insight-drives-investment-confidence-302737153.html
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