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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 10:18
23,040 Euro
-0,95 % -0,220
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,04023,05011:07
23,04023,05011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
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Skanska AB: Skanska builds new double track railway in Norway for NOK 1.2 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with Bane NOR to deliver the Stange-Otterstad rail infrastructure project in Norway. The contract is worth NOK 1.2 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project is a new double track railway and will support capacity and reliability improvements in the region. It comprises construction work along the Stange-Otterstad section of the main railway system and is at part of the Intercity triangle between Oslo and Lillehammer.

Construction is scheduled to commence in May 2026, with completion planned for late 2029.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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