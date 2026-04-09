Duell Oyj: Duell Corporation half-year 2026 financial report September 2025-February 2026

9.4.2026 08:30:01 EEST | Duell Oyj | Half year financial report

Challenging market conditions continued

This company announcement is a summary of Duell' half-year financial year report for September 2025-February 2026. The complete report is attached to this announcement as a pdf file. It is also available on the company website at https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations.

Unaudited financials are presented below.

December 2025-February 2026 "Q2 2026" (comparable figures in parenthesis 12/2024-2/2025):

Net sales decreased 1.7% to EUR 28.8 million (EUR 29.3 million).

Net sales with comparable currencies increased 0.4%.

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 0.4 million (EUR 1.1 million) with an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.2% (3.9%).

Net working capital was EUR 54.2 million (EUR 58.5 million).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -2.2 million (EUR -4.6 million).

September 2025-February 2026 "H1 2026" (comparable figures in parenthesis 9/2024-2/2025):

Net sales decreased 6.6% to EUR 53.7 million (EUR 57.5 million).

Net sales with comparable currencies decreased 5.9%.

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 0.2 million (EUR 1.8 million) with an adjusted EBITA margin of 0.4% (3.2%).

Net working capital was EUR 54.2 million (EUR 58.5 million).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -4.1 million (EUR -9.4 million).

Earnings per share was EUR -0.4 (-0.0 EUR) (according to the number of shares at the end of the review period).

New guidance for the 2026 financial year published April 8, 2026

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market. Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year. Duell's performance in France continues to be weak and Nordic winter season sales was low.

Duell expects organic net sales to be around EUR 115 million

Duell expects adjusted EBITA to be around EUR 2 million

In addition, re-engineering of supply chain operations, including inventory optimisation is having a non-recurring negative impact of EUR 2-3 million on Duell's full-year result.

Previous guidance for 2026 financial year published January 14, 2026

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market.

Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year.

Therefore, our guidance for the 2026 financial year is that:

Duell expects organic net sales to remain at the same level as last year.

Duell expects adjusted EBITA to stay at the same level as last year.

CEO (interim) Tomi Virtanen:

During the second quarter of 2026, the winter season was in full swing in the Nordic countries, while elsewhere in Europe it was, as usual, at lower point.

Market uncertainty and weak consumer confidence continued to weigh on demand. We fell short of the previous year's revenue and profitability levels. Changes in the French brand portfolio had the most significant impact on the weaker performance, affecting both revenue and profitability.

However, we were able to improve working capital management. Our goal was to reduce inventory levels further, but retailers' caution was clearly reflected in their orders. During the quarter, we focused on reducing fixed costs and consolidated two French warehouses into a single facility. The relocation of the Tampere warehouse to Mustasaari and Tranås in Sweden was finalised at the end of March.

We have selected three focus areas. The first is to strengthen our market position in the Nordics by growing presence in Norway and expanding our bicycle category in Sweden. The second is to restore profitable growth in France by strengthening the brand portfolio and implementing a new sales plan under new local leadership. The third area is strengthening the financial position through more systematic net working capital management, positive cash flow, and improved purchasing practices, and taking action on obsolete and slow-moving items.

Key figures and ratios, EUR 1000 Q2 2026 (12/2025- 2/2026) Q2 2025 (12/2024- 2/2025) H1 2026 (9/2025- 2/2026) H1 2025 (9/2024- 2/2025) FY 2025 (9/2024- 8/2025) Net sales 28 757 29 252 53 743 57 544 126 591 Net sales growth, % -1.7 3.9 -6.6 4.3 1.6 Net sales with comparable currencies, % 0.4 1.3 -5.9 2.8 0.8 Gross margin 6 487 6 874 12 502 13 931 29 745 Gross margin, % 22.6 23.5 23.3 24.2 23,5 EBITDA 503 1 248 701 2 058 5 158 EBITDA margin, % 1.7 4.3 1.3 3.6 4.1 Items affecting comparability, EBITDA* 199 149 199 264 -1 005 Adjusted EBITDA 702 1 397 899 2 322 6 163 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 2.4 4.8 1.7 4.0 4.9 EBITA 154 999 35.5 1 556 3 936 EBITA margin, % 0.5 3.4 0.1 2.7 3.1 Adjusted EBITA 353 1 147 234.1 1 820 4 941 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 1.2 3.9 0.4 3.2 3.9 Operating profit -534 297 -1 341 156 1 174 Operating profit margin, % -1.9 1.0 -2.5 0.3 0.9 Earnings per share, basic, EUR* -0.125 -0.090 -0.403 -0.002 -0.204 Earnings per share, diluted, EUR* -0.125 -0.090 -0.395 -0.002 -0.205 Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period, basic 5 194 374 5 194 374 5 194 374 5 194 374 5 194 374 Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period, diluted 5 303 574 5 303 574 5 303 574 5 303 574 5 303 574 Investments in tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisitions 926 243 1 515 419 1 423 Net debt 25 508 29 274 25 508 29 274 20 177 Net working capital 54 197 58 503 54 197 58 503 49 962 Inventory 49 427 50 161 49 427 50 161 46 415 Inventory, % of LTM** net sales 40.3 39.5 40.3 39.5 36.7 Cash flow from operating activities -2 150 -4 565 -4 074 -9 359 1 570 Equity ratio, % 52.5 52.7 52.5 52.7 55.1

*According to the number of shares at the end of the review period

** Last twelve months

Operational key figures Q2 2026 (12/2025- 2/2026) Q2 2025 (12/2024- 2/2025) H1 2026 (9/2025- 2/2026) H1 2025 (9/2024- 2/2025) FY 2025 (9/2024- 8/2025) Number of brands 515 543 515 543 543 Share of own brand sales, % of total 21 20 23 20 20 Share of online sales, % of total 33 33 31 29 31 Share of sales in Nordics, % of total 51 52 54 53 52 Share of sales in Central Europe, % of total 49 48 46 47 49 Full-time equivalent employees, average 200 206 200 206 210

Significant events during review period

Duell announced on November 18, 2025, that a total of 22,962 of Duell Corporation treasury shares have been transferred to key employees participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2024-2025, without consideration and in accordance with the plan terms. Further details of the plan were announced in a company announcement issued on 6 February 2024. Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 10,838 shares.

The Board of Directors of Duell Corporation decided in the organisational meeting held after Annual General Meeting 2025 that Anna Hyvönen is elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Kim Ignatius as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors as well as Axel Lindholm and Elina Rahkonen as members of the Board of Directors. Anna Hyvönen was elected as the Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee and Elina Rahkonen as a member of the People and Remuneration Committee. Kim Ignatius was elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Axel Lindholm and Elina Rahkonen as members of the Audit Committee.

Duell announced on December 18, 2025, that it has completed the change negotiations. As a result of the negotiations, a total reduction in personnel will be 9 positions. The original estimate of the need for reduction was a maximum of 15 positions. The transfer will be completed by the end of March 2026. This measure is expected to generate annual savings of around EUR 400,000, as well as one-off costs of around EUR 350,000 in the first half of the 2026 financial year.

Significant events after review period

Duell announced on 4 March 2026, CEO Magnus Miemois and Duell's Board of Directors have mutually agreed that Miemois will step down from his position in the company. The Board of Directors has initiated a recruitment process for a new CEO and has appointed Tomi Virtanen as interim CEO of Duell, as of March 5, 2026. Virtanen has served in Duell as a manager in Supply Chain Management.

New guidance for the 2026 financial year published April 8, 2026.

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market. Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year. Duell's performance in France continues to be weak and Nordic winter season sales was low.

Duell expects organic net sales to be around EUR 115 million

Duell expects adjusted EBITA to be around EUR 2 million

In addition, re-engineering of supply chain operations, including inventory optimisation is having a non-recurring negative impact of EUR 2-3 million on Duell's full-year result.

Previous guidance for 2026 financial year published on 14 January 2026.

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market. Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year. Therefore, our guidance for the 2026 financial year is that:

Duell expects organic net sales to remain at the same level as last year.

Duell expects adjusted EBITA to stay at the same level as last year.

Webcast for investors and media



Duell will arrange a live webcast for investors and media in English on April 9, 2026, at

10.30 am EET. The webcast can be followed online through this link. A presentation will be held by interim CEO Tomi Virtanen, CFO Caj Malmsten and IR Pellervo Hämäläinen. A recording of the event will be available later the same day at https://investors.duell.eu/.

Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026 financial Year

During the 2026 financial year, Duell will publish financial information as follows:

Financial report September 2025-May 2026 (Q3 2026) on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Financial statements report for the 2026 financial year September 2025-August 2026 (Q4 2026) on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Annual Report 2026, which includes, among other things, the Report of the Board of Directors, Company's financial statements, auditor's reports and sustainability report in the week commencing October 26, 2026.

Duell's Annual General Meeting 2026 of shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The financial reviews and the annual report will be available after publication on the company's investor website at https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations.

Further information



Tomi Virtanen, interim CEO

Duell Corporation

+358 40 707 1937

tomi.virtanen@duell.eu

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and IR Manager

Duell Corporation

+358 40 674 5257

pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Certified Advisor



Oaklins Finland Ltd

+358 9 612 9670

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.duell.eu.