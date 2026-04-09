Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in March compared to the previous year

Net sales in March amounted to 902 MSEK (814), an increase of 11 per cent, of which 8 per cent relates to organic growth1, 2 per cent acquisition2 and 0 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 6 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 245 (239).

Total net sales for the period May 2025-March 2026 amounted to 11,585 MSEK (10,813), an increase of 7 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth1, 1 per cent acquisition2 and -2 per cent currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated Change May - Change MSEK March2025/26 SEK Organic1 Acquisition2 March2025/26 SEK Organic1 Acquisition2 Sweden 421 13% 10% 3% 5,425 9% 8% 1% Norway 366 14% 11% 1% 4,743 9% 13% 0% Finland 82 8% 9% 1% 1,138 2% 6% 0% Other markets 33 -25% -28% 4% 279 -25% -27% 2% Total 902 11% 8% 2% 11,585 7% 9% 1%

1Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 1 per cent for the month of March

Split between increase in comparable units 7 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May 2025-March 2026

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With a strong sales development in all home markets, we achieved a total organic sales increase of 8 per cent in March. We see time and time again how customers appreciate the breadth of our offering of affordable everyday products, and we have clearly strengthened our position in all prioritised product niches in March. We are now looking forward to a spring with a continued high pace of product range renewal, including several new products for the outdoor season, such as solar cell lighting and garden machines.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 9 April 2026.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in multiple markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.