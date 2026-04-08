Viridian Metals Inc.: Viridian Metals Secures $225,000 Maximum JEA Funding; Adopts Quarterly Reporting Exemption

OTTAWA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") reports that it has been awarded $225,000 under the Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program, representing the maximum funding available through the program for the 2025 cycle. This funding supported the Company's 2025 field program at its Sedna Project in Labrador.

This marks the third consecutive year Viridian has received the maximum JEA award, following funding received for its 2023 and 2024 exploration programs. The Company intends to submit a further application under the program to support planned 2025 work at its Kraken Project.

The JEA program provides non-dilutive funding to advance mineral exploration across Newfoundland and Labrador, with a focus on new discovery and progression of projects toward defined mineral resources.

Viridian continues to advance a district-scale exploration strategy across its Labrador portfolio, targeting large mineral systems in underexplored regions. Programs such as JEA allow the Company to expand early-stage coverage and advance multiple projects in parallel while maintaining capital discipline.

"JEA funding has been a consistent contributor to advancing our work across Labrador," said Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO of Viridian Metals. "At Sedna, it supported basin-scale work, and we see a similar opportunity to apply it at Kraken as we continue to build out the broader system."

Viridian remains focused on advancing its projects through systematic exploration and strategic use of non-dilutive funding, with the objective of defining large-scale mineral systems.

Adoption of Semi-annual Financial Reporting

Viridian additionally reports that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will, upon its election to participate, be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A)" for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will going forward not file an interim report and a related MD&A for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31 and the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).





The first period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria as it:

is a venture issuer (as defined in applicable securities laws);

has its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ");

"); has annual revenues of less than $10 million;

has a disclosure record of over 12 months; and

has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.





This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals

Tyrell Sutherland

CEO

Telephone: (613) 884-8332

Email: Info@viridianmetals.com



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Viridian with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the potential for positive results from further assays from drilling on the Kraken Project that are not yet received (ii) the business plans and expectations of Viridian; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors in respect of Viridian.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Viridian, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Viridian, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects Viridian's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although Viridian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, Viridian disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.