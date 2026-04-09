EDF: Ministerial Order assessing the industrial reference cost of the Cigéo project

Ministerial Order assessing the industrial reference cost of the Cigéo project

The Ministerial Decree of 30 March 2026 on the costs associated with the implementation of the Cigéo project was published on 1 April 2026 in the Journal Officiel. Cigéo is the French project for a deep geological repository for high-level and long-lived intermediate-level radioactive waste, led by the National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management (Andra).

Funding for the Cigéo project is provided by the nuclear operators involved (EDF, CEA, Orano). Financial provisions for future expenditure relating to this project are calculated on the basis of the costs estimated in the Ministerial Decree drawn up from the data submitted by Andra1. This estimate is updated at key stages of the project's development (consent to proceed, commissioning, completion of the 'industrial pilot phase', periodic reviews).

Following the publication of this new assessment, EDF does not anticipate any significant impact on the level of its provisions compared with the estimates used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO 2 /kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3 billion in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

1 The cost is based on a project-specific tax regime, provisionally maintained at the level of the previous assessment set out in the Order of 15 January 2016 concerning the cost of implementing long-term management solutions for high-level and long-lived intermediate-level radioactive waste. The level of this tax will be specified prior to the publication of the decree authorising the construction of the facility.