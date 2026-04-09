In its first monthly column for pv magazine, experts from UK-based consultancy Ricardo, part of the WSP Group, explains how UK will soon allow low-cost plug-in solar panels under 800?W to be installed without a qualified electrician, making home solar more affordable and accessible. These portable systems, expected on sale by summer 2026, could significantly boost household solar adoption while complementing the country's wider renewable energy growth.Low-cost plug-in solar panels will soon be legal in the UK, as the government moves to widen access to renewable energy. Systems under 800?W will ...

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