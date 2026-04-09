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WKN: A2AKJL | ISIN: FR0013153541 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMM
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 10:02
0,861 Euro
-21,87 % -0,241
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAISONS DU MONDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAISONS DU MONDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8640,88611:07
0,8590,89110:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 08:48 Uhr
42 Leser
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Maisons du Monde: Discussions with Financial Partners Remain Inconclusive

PRESS RELEASE
Nantes, April 9th, 2026

Discussions with Financial Partners Remain Inconclusive
Search for a Strategic Partner/Backing

As indicated in its previous communications, Maisons du Monde has continued negotiations with its financial partners in order to secure the financing of its business plan.

These discussions are taking place, at the company's initiative, within the framework of amicable and confidential procedures for the anticipation of company difficulties, namely an ad hoc mandate procedure, followed by a conciliation procedure currently open since January 2026.

The Group has simultaneously initiated a search for alternative sources of funding.

Given the free cash flow and the Group's financing needs (including the next principal repayment deadline for its syndicated loan of €25 million on April 22, 2026), these multi-party discussions aimed both to bring in new liquidity and to restructure the existing bank debt, including through equity solutions. These long and intense negotiations, which took place in a particularly strained geopolitical and consumer environment, have not reached a conclusion at this time.

The Group remains fully mobilized to find, under the guidance of the conciliator, solutions adapted to its situation and is launching a search for a strategic partnership solution with third-party investors and industrial players, to enable the continuity of its operations.

The next communication concerning the progress of these discussions and searches will take place no later than April 17, 2026, the scheduled date for the publication of the Group's 2025 annual results.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 9 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com
Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Denis Lamoureux

Tel: (+33) 6 46 35 09 95		Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
dlamoureux@maisonsdumonde.compbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

Michelle Kamar
Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42
michelle@source-rp.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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