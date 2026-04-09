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PR Newswire
09.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Nine organisations honoured by CompTIA for their outstanding efforts to grow the tech workforce in EMEA

Award winners include academic institutions, career training providers and government entities that excel at equipping people with the skills they need to achieve career success and reach their full potential.

"The strength of CompTIA in EMEA is defined by the strength of our partners," said Jason Moss, Senior Vice President, EMEA, CompTIA. "These partners have demonstrated outstanding growth, strategic alignment and a clear commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for learners, enterprises and governments."

The 2025 CompTIA EMEA Partner Excellence Award winners:

Region

Organisation

Western Europe

• Delivery Partner of the Year: ITonlinelearning

• Academic Partner of the Year: SOLAS

• Strategic Growth Partner: Firebrand Training

Central and Eastern Europe

• Delivery Partner of the Year: SOFTRONIC Sp. z o. o.

• Academic Partner of the Year: MindRefined GmbH

• Strategic Growth Partner: Altkom Akademia S.A.

Middle East and North Africa

• Delivery Partner of the Year: AITCS

• Academic Partner of the Year: Tuwaiq Academy

• Strategic Growth Partner: Global Knowledge Saudi Arabia

EMEA Overall

• Delivery Partner of the Year: AITCS

• Academic Partner of the Year: SOLAS

• Strategic Growth Partner: Global Knowledge Saudi Arabia

"The performance of these partners sets the benchmark for excellence across our region," Moss said. "We are excited to continue accelerating that progress together with these outstanding organisations."

CompTIA is a global leader in vendor-neutral IT certifications and training, focused on promoting growth and skills development throughout the IT ecosystem and the millions of people that make up the tech workforce. CompTIA has awarded over 3.6 million certifications to professionals in disciplines such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data, networking and technical support.

About CompTIA
CompTIA is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and career changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nine-organisations-honoured-by-comptia-for-their-outstanding-efforts-to-grow-the-tech-workforce-in-emea-302737514.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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