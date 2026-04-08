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WKN: 915929 | ISIN: US7415111092 | Ticker-Symbol: PS8
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:10
133,00 Euro
-1,48 % -2,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRICESMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRICESMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00134,0011:20
133,00134,0011:10
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:01 Uhr
25 Leser
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PriceSmart, Inc.: Pricesmart Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Operating Results And Plans For Eighth Club In Guatemala

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW 9.9%
COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED 7.6%
 $1.62 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, which ended on February 28, 2026.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 9.7% to $1.50 billion compared to $1.36 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, net merchandise sales increased 9.9% to $1.47 billion from $1.33 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 7.8% over the comparable prior-year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $27.7 million, or 2.1%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 56 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2026 compared to 54 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2025.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 54 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 7.6% for the 13-week period ended March 1, 2026 compared to the comparable 13-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 13 weeks ended March 1, 2026 increased 5.5%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 2.1% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal second quarter of $75.4 million compared to operating income of $65.3 million in the prior-year period. Net income increased 12.2% to $49.1 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $43.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $99.7 million compared to $87.0 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2026 increased 9.8% to $2.88 billion compared to $2.62 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first six months of fiscal year 2026, net merchandise sales increased 10.2% to $2.82 billion from $2.56 billion in the comparable prior-year period. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 8.6% over the comparable prior-year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $41.5 million, or 1.6%, versus the same period in the prior year.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 54 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 7.8% for the 26-week period ended March 1, 2026 compared to the comparable 26-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 26 weeks ended March 1, 2026 increased 6.2%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 1.6% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the first six months of fiscal year 2026 of $138.3 million compared to operating income of $123.5 million in the prior-year period. Net income increased 9.9% to $89.3 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal year 2026 compared to $81.2 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was $186.6 million compared to $166.1 million in the same period last year.

Plans for New Club

The Company has leased land and plans to open its eighth warehouse club in Guatemala, located in Villa Nueva, approximately 13 miles south from the nearest club in the capital of Guatemala City, subject to all permits being obtained. The club will be built on a five-acre property and is anticipated to open in the spring of 2027. Once this club and four other previously announced clubs are open, the Company will operate 61 warehouse clubs.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these supplemental measures are useful to investors and analysts because they exclude items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Conference Call Information

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Thursday, April 9, 2026, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing toll free (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart earnings call. A digital replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call through Thursday, April 16, 2026, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 for domestic callers or +1 (647) 362-9199 for international callers and entering replay passcode 5898084.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and providing services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven each in Panama and Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one new warehouse club in La Romana, Dominican Republic in May 2026, one warehouse club in each of Montego Bay and South Camp Road (Kingston), Jamaica in the summer and winter of 2026, respectively, one warehouse club in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Rica in the summer of 2026 and one warehouse club in Villa Nueva, Guatemala in the spring of 2027. Once these five new clubs are open, the Company will operate 61 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club and distribution center openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, including the effects of tariffs and/or international trade wars and disruptions to remittances, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member, employee or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law. In addition, these risks are not the only risks that the Company faces. The Company could also be affected by additional factors that apply to all companies operating globally and in the U.S., as well as other risks that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company considers to be immaterial.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED-AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


February 28,
2026


February 28,
2025


February 28,
2026


February 28,
2025

Revenues:








Net merchandise sales

$ 1,466,530


$ 1,334,555


$ 2,820,326


$ 2,558,414

Export sales

359


3,987


486


13,605

Membership income

24,459


20,915


47,879


41,114

Other revenue and income

4,180


4,429


9,566


8,697

Total revenues

1,495,528


1,363,886


2,878,257


2,621,830

Operating expenses:








Cost of goods sold:








Net merchandise sales

1,230,128


1,126,335


2,368,310


2,156,212

Export sales

327


3,800


489


12,813

Selling, general and administrative:








Warehouse club and other operations

139,464


124,232


271,279


242,087

General and administrative

49,742


43,034


99,050


85,599

Pre-opening expenses

45


293


47


315

Loss on disposal of assets

402


922


735


1,274

Total operating expenses

1,420,108


1,298,616


2,739,910


2,498,300

Operating income

75,420


65,270


138,347


123,530

Other income (expense):








Interest income

3,632


2,735


6,581


4,955

Interest expense

(3,959)


(2,538)


(8,379)


(5,233)

Other expense, net

(8,405)


(5,306)


(14,166)


(12,162)

Total other expense

(8,732)


(5,109)


(15,964)


(12,440)

Income before provision for income taxes and
loss of unconsolidated affiliates

66,688


60,161


122,383


111,090

Provision for income taxes

(17,597)


(16,384)


(33,126)


(29,880)

Loss of unconsolidated affiliates

-


(17)


-


(22)

Net income

$ 49,091


$ 43,760


$ 89,257


$ 81,188

Net income per share available for distribution:








Basic

$ 1.62


$ 1.45


$ 2.91


$ 2.66

Diluted

$ 1.62


$ 1.45


$ 2.91


$ 2.66

Shares used in per share computations:








Basic

30,226


30,063


30,199


30,041

Diluted

30,245


30,068


30,212


30,044

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



February 28,
2026
(Unaudited)


August 31,
2025

ASSETS




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 156,249


$ 241,024

Short-term restricted cash

8,559


11,061

Short-term investments

149,712


73,186

Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 as of February 28, 2026 and
August 31, 2025

22,953


17,400

Merchandise inventories

623,142


560,730

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

81,305


71,059

Total current assets

1,041,920


974,460

Long-term restricted cash

30,279


33,206

Property and equipment, net

1,071,674


996,281

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

125,744


113,479

Goodwill

43,263


43,238

Deferred tax assets

44,468


41,229

Other non-current assets (includes $488 and $701 as of February 28, 2026 and
August 31, 2025, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

79,410


60,375

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

-


6,889

Total Assets

$ 2,436,758


$ 2,269,157

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current Liabilities:




Short-term borrowings

$ 3,981


$ 12,286

Accounts payable

556,342


506,949

Accrued salaries and benefits

44,875


52,478

Deferred income

49,903


43,061

Income taxes payable

4,816


7,265

Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $2,456 and $551 as of
February 28, 2026 and August 31, 2025, respectively, for the fair value of derivative
instruments)

81,509


57,627

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

8,129


7,930

Dividends payable

21,683


-

Long-term debt, current portion

34,004


38,675

Total current liabilities

805,242


726,271

Deferred tax liability

764


1,100

Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion

4,489


4,424

Long-term operating lease liabilities

134,835


122,244

Long-term debt, net of current portion

129,148


147,922

Other long-term liabilities (includes $5,013 and $6,196 for the fair value of derivative
instruments and $14,352 and $13,628 for post-employment plans as of February 28,
2026 and August 31, 2025, respectively)

29,241


19,824

Total Liabilities

1,103,719


1,021,785









Stockholders' Equity:




Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 32,852,656 and
32,688,047 shares issued and 30,895,879 and 30,745,833 shares outstanding (net of
treasury shares) as of February 28, 2026 and August 31, 2025, respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

536,554


529,354

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(123,496)


(161,439)

Retained earnings

1,045,373


999,426

Less: treasury stock at cost, 1,956,777 shares as of February 28, 2026 and 1,942,214
shares as of August 31, 2025

(125,395)


(119,972)

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,333,039


1,247,372

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 2,436,758


$ 2,269,157









Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). In addition to relevant GAAP measures, we also provide non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency because management believes these metrics are useful to investors and analysts by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including interest income and other income (expense), net. The following is a reconciliation of our Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

February 28,
2026


February 28,
2025


February 28,
2026


February 28,
2025

Net income as reported

$ 49,091


$ 43,760


$ 89,257


$ 81,188

Adjustments:








Interest expense

3,959


2,538


8,379


5,233

Provision for income taxes

17,597


16,384


33,126


29,880

Depreciation and amortization

24,272


21,767


48,249


42,629

Interest income

(3,632)


(2,735)


(6,581)


(4,955)

Other expense, net (1)

8,405


5,306


14,166


12,162

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 99,692


$ 87,020


$ 186,596


$ 166,137

(1)

Primarily consists of transaction costs of converting the local currencies into available tradable currencies in some of our countries with liquidity issues and foreign currency losses or gains due to the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities (primarily U.S. dollars) for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025.

Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency and Comparable Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency

As a multinational enterprise, we are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The translation of the operations of our foreign-based entities from their local currencies into U.S. dollars is sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and can have a significant impact on our reported financial results. We believe that constant currency is a useful measure, indicating the actual growth of our operations. When we use the term "net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchange rates. Net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Similarly, when we use the term "comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year comparable net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchange rates. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Refer to "Management's Discussion & Analysis - Net Merchandise Sales" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis - Comparable Net Merchandise Sales" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended February 28, 2026 for our quantitative analysis and discussion. Reconciliations between net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency and the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below.

Net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:


February 28, 2026


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except % growth)

Net
merchandise
sales


% Growth


Net
merchandise
sales


% Growth

Net merchandise sales

$ 1,466,530


9.9 %


$ 2,820,326


10.2 %

Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange

27,720


2.1 %


41,536


1.6 %

Net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis

$ 1,438,810


7.8 %


$ 2,778,790


8.6 %

Comparable net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:


March 1, 2026


Thirteen Weeks
Ended


Twenty-Six Weeks Ended


% Growth


% Growth

Comparable net merchandise sales

7.6 %


7.8 %

Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange

2.1 %


1.6 %

Comparable net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis

5.5 %


6.2 %

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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