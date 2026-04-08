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WKN: 850347 | ISIN: US0530151036 | Ticker-Symbol: ADP
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 09:57
173,08 Euro
+0,59 % +1,02
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AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,72173,5211:20
171,72173,5211:10
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:29 Uhr
26 Leser
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ADP - IR: ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share payable July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises - and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that - people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.