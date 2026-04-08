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WKN: A41092 | ISIN: US5253301064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.04.26 | 20:11
2,480 US-Dollar
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JAPAN
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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
23 Leser
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LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Record-High Revenue and Operating Income, Up 13.5% and 20.7% Year Over Year Respectively[1]

TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was JPY11.7 billion ($74.8 million), an increase of 13.5% from JPY10.3 billion for fiscal year 2024.

  • Income from operations was JPY627.4 million ($4.0 million), an increase of 20.7% from JPY519.8 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Net income was JPY438.5 million ($2.8 million), an increase of 4.7% from JPY418.6 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Adjusted income from operations was JPY692.3 million ($4.4 million), an increase of 41.8% from JPY488.2 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was JPY17.41 ($0.11), compared to basic earnings per share of JPY16.81 ($0.11) and diluted earnings per share of JPY15.78 ($0.10) for fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Operational Highlights

Sports School Business

  • Number of members was 70,688, an increase of 0.04% from 70,663 for fiscal year 2024.

  • Revenue of sports school business was JPY8,560 million ($54.6 million), an increase of 7.8% from JPY7,944 million for fiscal year 2024.

Social Business

  • Number of schools was 381, an increase of 9.8% from 347 for fiscal year 2024.

  • Revenue of social business was JPY3,168 million ($20.2 million), an increase of 32.8% from JPY2,385 million for fiscal year 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "For the full fiscal year ended December 2025, we achieved record highs in revenue, income from operations, and adjusted income from operations. Revenue in the sports school business increased by 7.8% compared to the same period last year, and revenue in the social business increased by 32.8% compared to the same period last year. These results reflect the steady growth of the sports school business, which boasts the largest market share in Japan, as well as an increase in the number of contracts for the club activities business, which is a growth driver. In particular, in our social business, in addition to being the No. 1 company in Japan in terms of club activity contracting, in 2025 we have signed new contracts with many schools, including Suita City, Osaka Prefecture; Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; and Monbetsu City, Hokkaido. The Japanese government's club activity reforms will transfer the management of school-based club activities to local communities and the private sector, with the 'reform implementation period' from 2026 to 2031 marking the full-scale transition from school-based to local communities and the private sector. This national policy is a powerful tailwind for our company and paves the way for medium- to long-term growth. We will continue to take on the challenge of supporting the smiles and growth of children across borders by sharing our sports-based non-cognitive skills development services, which we have cultivated in Japan, with the world. We appreciate your continued support."

Financial Condition

  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of JPY2.52 billion ($16.1 million), compared to JPY2.54 billion as of December 31, 2024.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY468.3 million ($3.0 million) for fiscal year 2025, compared to JPY207.1 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Net cash used in investing activities was JPY53.5 million ($0.3 million) for fiscal year 2025, compared to JPY51.4 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Net cash used in financing activities was JPY437.0 million ($2.8 million) for fiscal year 2025, compared to JPY346.4 million for fiscal year 2024.

Financial Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be between $82.9 million and $95.7 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 10.8% to 27.9% from $74.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

  • Income from operations is expected to be between $4.5 million and $5.4 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, an increase of approximately 13.2% to 33.9% from $4.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The Guidance is based on the assumption that no business acquisitions, restructuring activities, or legal settlements will take place during the period.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an English-language conference call at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 pm Japan Standard Time) on April 14, 2026 and a Japanese-language conference call at 3:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 pm Japan Standard Time) on April 15, 2026. To attend the earnings conference calls, please use the following access information.

Dial-in details for the English-language conference call:


Date:


April 14, 2026

Time:


8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 pm Japan Standard Time)

International:


1-412-902-4272

USA/CANADA TOLL-FREE


1-888-346-8982

Conference ID:


Leifras Co., Ltd.

Webcast:


https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Id5RSCFh




Dial-in details for the Japanese-language conference call:


Date:


April 15, 2026

Time:


3:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 pm Japan Standard Time)

Pre-registration Link for Dial-in Access:


https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Je53cHjFT4OyGlARdeUdWg




Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until April 21, 2026. The dial-in for the replay is 1-855-669-9658 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 6857888.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.leifras.co.jp.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD," or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY156.80 = $1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, it discusses key financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to supplement its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP financial measure is reconciled from its most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP as follows:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS




For the Fiscal Years Ended
December 31,




2024



2025



2025




JPY



JPY



US$


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



519,757,261




627,405,815




4,001,313


Plus: listing-related and transformational expenses(a)



24,392,841




64,901,063




413,910


Less: litigation-related reimbursement(b)



(55,935,710)




-




-


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



488,214,392




692,306,878




4,415,223



(a) Represents one-time listing-related and other transformational expenses incurred in connection with our initial
public offering and corporate transformation initiatives in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. These costs were
recognized as expenses in the statement of operations and were not recorded as direct deductions from equity.

(b) Litigation-related reimbursement received in fiscal year 2024 from the CEO in connection with a dispute
involving a former director. As this payment represents a non-recurring and unusual item, it has been excluded
for normalization purposes.

Adjusted income from operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP (collectively referred to as the "non-GAAP financial measures"), and the use of the terms adjusted income from operations may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information with respect to its historical operations. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental performance measures because the Company believe it facilitates a comparative assessment of its operating performance relative to its performance based on its results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period. Specifically, adjusted income from operations allows the Company to assess its performance without the impact of the specifically identified items that the Company believes do not directly reflect its core operations, including non-recurring costs, such as listing-related and transformational expenses, other non-recurring income, such as litigation-related reimbursement. The non-GAAP financial measure also functions as key performance indicator used to evaluate the Company's operating performance internally, and it is used in connection with the determination of incentive compensation for management, including executive officers.

Adjusted income from operations is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Consequently, the Company's non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP and included in Item 8 of its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company understands that although adjusted income from operations is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted income from operations does not fully reflect its cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; adjusted income from operations does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; adjusted income from operations does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt; and, although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted income from operations does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations should not be considered as discretionary cash available to the Company to reinvest in the growth of its business or as measure of cash that will be available to the Company to meet its obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

Note: [1] Record high in US-GAAP figures since 2023.

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




As of December 31,




2024



2025



2025




JPY



JPY



US$


ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash



2,538,554,638




2,524,082,266




16,097,463


Accounts receivable, net



518,398,551




731,083,491




4,662,522


Short-term investments



4,935,000




-




-


Inventories, net



24,468,188




21,578,477




137,618


Prepaid expenses



182,278,232




158,040,280




1,007,910


Other current assets



34,381,843




38,219,685




243,748


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



3,303,016,452




3,473,004,199




22,149,261















NON-CURRENT ASSETS













Property and equipment, net



53,805,279




96,456,471




615,158


Finance lease right-of-use assets



208,611,550




236,908,226




1,510,894


Operating lease right-of-use assets



337,330,750




482,694,859




3,078,411


Intangible assets, net



39,250,078




29,631,015




188,973


Long-term investments



-




5,736,500




36,585


Goodwill



27,999,994




27,999,994




178,571


Deferred tax assets, net



214,671,578




164,082,227




1,046,443


Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



157,482,065




-




-


Long-term deposits



150,407,276




150,216,792




958,015


Other non-current assets



3,090,205




8,470,398




54,020


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



1,192,648,775




1,202,196,482




7,667,070


TOTAL ASSETS



4,495,665,227




4,675,200,681




29,816,331















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES













Short-term loans



700,000,000




100,000,000




637,755


Current portion of long-term loans



230,785,000




151,030,000




963,202


Bond payable, current



40,000,000




40,000,000




255,102


Accounts payable



168,281,568




196,849,154




1,255,416


Accrued liabilities



1,109,740,581




1,160,996,435




7,404,314


Income tax payable



75,374,800




43,499,500




277,420


Contract liabilities, current



147,628,310




154,074,620




982,619


Amount due to a director



1,000,000




-




-


Finance lease liabilities, current



71,681,545




88,017,810




561,338


Operating lease liabilities, current



110,889,134




138,880,117




885,715


Other current liabilities



195,952,191




176,592,537




1,126,228


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



2,851,333,129




2,249,940,173




14,349,109















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES













Long-term loans, net of current portion



175,452,000




24,422,000




155,752


Bond payable, non-current



56,807,020




18,175,440




115,915


Contract liabilities, non-current



10,615,635




12,817,448




81,744


Finance lease liabilities, non-current



140,333,247




144,989,192




924,676


Operating lease liabilities, non-current



207,353,977




347,365,643




2,215,342


Assets retirement obligations



12,914,758




30,775,915




196,275


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



603,476,637




578,545,638




3,689,704


TOTAL LIABILITIES



3,454,809,766




2,828,485,811




18,038,813















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Ordinary shares, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 25,310,660 shares
issued and 24,910,619 shares outstanding as of December 31,
2024 and 26,560,660 shares issued and 26,160,619 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2025*



80,500,000




409,833,241




2,613,732


Additional paid-in capital



748,840,080




786,906,631




5,018,537


Treasury shares, 400,041 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2025,
respectively*



(100,012,265)




(100,012,265)




(637,833)


Retained Earnings



311,527,646




749,987,263




4,783,082


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,040,855,461




1,846,714,870




11,777,518


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



4,495,665,227




4,675,200,681




29,816,331



* Retrospectively restated for a 1-to-20 share split which became effective on November 1, 2024.

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




For the Fiscal Years ended December 31,




2023



2024



2025



2025




JPY



JPY



JPY



US$


NET REVENUE



9,304,011,693




10,329,658,133




11,728,402,114




74,798,483


Cost of revenue



(6,966,376,610)




(7,381,911,441)




(8,262,783,362)




(52,696,323)


GROSS PROFIT



2,337,635,083




2,947,746,692




3,465,618,752




22,102,160


Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(1,941,979,790)




(2,427,989,431)




(2,838,212,937)




(18,100,847)


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



395,655,293




519,757,261




627,405,815




4,001,313



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income



319,563




333,704




3,812,636




24,314


Interest expense



(13,828,146)




(16,499,609)




(16,480,844)




(105,107)


Grant income



14,461,568




17,038,263




16,821,366




107,279


Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investment



175,000




(87,500)




-




-


Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-




-




801,500




5,112


Loss on disposal of long-lived assets



(712,149)




(190,430)




(659,442)




(4,206)


Loss on disposal of a subsidiary



-




(753,900)




-




-


Other income (expenses), net



14,126,116




18,385,674




(24,884,546)




(158,702)


Total other income (expenses), net



14,541,952




18,226,202




(20,589,330)




(131,310)


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
PROVISION



410,197,245




537,983,463




606,816,485




3,870,003



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

















Current



(159,658,082)




(156,791,073)




(117,767,517)




(751,068)


Deferred



(5,198,043)




37,441,597




(50,589,351)




(322,636)


Total provision for income taxes



(164,856,125)




(119,349,476)




(168,356,868)




(1,073,704)


NET INCOME



245,341,120




418,633,987




438,459,617




2,796,299



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
ORDINARY SHARES

















Basic*



25,298,605




24,910,656




25,191,441




25,191,441


Diluted*



28,561,813




26,521,008




25,194,441




25,194,441


EARNINGS PER SHARE

















Basic*



9.70




16.81




17.41




0.11


Diluted*



8.59




15.78




17.40




0.11



* Retrospectively restated for a 1-to-20 share split which became effective on November 1, 2024.

LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the Fiscal Years ended December 31,




2023



2024



2025



2025




JPY



JPY



JPY



US$


Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income



245,341,120




418,633,987




438,459,617




2,796,299


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization expense



92,376,436




122,007,991




126,109,125




804,267


Loss on disposal of a subsidiary



-




753,900




-




-


Provision for expected credit loss



1,540,558




2,004,676




8,647,329




55,149


Loss on disposal of property and equipment



651,482




190,430




247,775




1,580


Loss on disposal of intangible assets



60,667




-




411,667




2,626


Provision for inventory impairment



2,050,199




3,159,439




601,009




3,833


Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investment



(175,000)




87,500




-




-


Unrealized gain on long-term investment



-




-




(801,500)




(5,112)


Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain



-




-




(7,743,963)




(49,387)


Share-based compensation



6,787,500




-




-




-


Other non-cash income



(53,186,243)




(2,572,426)




(165,310)




(1,054)


Deferred tax expense



5,198,043




(37,441,597)




50,589,351




322,636


Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable, net



(140,305,194)




(100,804,801)




(221,332,269)




(1,411,558)


Inventories



4,738,514




(7,121,445)




2,288,702




14,596


Prepaid expenses



(15,384,821)




(74,376,336)




23,960,671




152,810


Long-term deposits



(12,472,270)




(13,114,365)




190,484




1,215


Amount due from a director



-




33,577,065




-




-


Other current assets



(5,694,167)




(5,887,422)




(3,837,842)




(24,476)


Other non-current assets



5,943,850




(11,766,167)




(5,380,193)




(34,312)


Accounts payable



40,249,686




(3,215,853)




28,567,586




182,191


Accrued liabilities



324,832,914




(86,514,627)




51,255,854




326,887


Contract liabilities



(2,561,454)




19,842,770




8,648,123




55,154


Operating lease liabilities



28,733




(1,070,016)




22,638,540




144,378


Income tax payable



149,480,600




(79,952,400)




(31,875,300)




(203,286)


Amount due to a director



-




1,000,000




(1,000,000)




(6,378)


Other current liabilities



28,440,743




29,691,091




(22,183,453)




(141,476)


Net cash provided by operating activities



677,941,896




207,111,394




468,296,003




2,986,582



















Cash flows from investing activities

















Cash outflow due to reduction in consolidated
entities



-




(17,257,489)




-




-


Purchase of property and equipment



(3,752,431)




(15,081,600)




(42,598,215)




(271,672)


Purchase of intangible assets



(1,030,000)




(19,051,500)




(10,900,000)




(69,516)


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,782,431)




(51,390,589)




(53,498,215)




(341,188)



















Cash flows from financing activities

















Payment of finance lease liabilities



(39,799,863)




(65,901,913)




(91,110,980)




(581,065)


Proceeds from bank loans



378,000,000




250,000,000




-




-


Repayment of bank loans



(313,451,000)




(338,785,000)




(830,785,000)




(5,298,374)


Repayment of bond payable



(40,000,000)




(40,000,000)




(40,000,000)




(255,102)


Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon
IPO



-




-




658,666,480




4,200,679


Payment of deferred IPO costs



(5,732,730)




(151,749,335)




(133,784,623)




(853,218)


Repurchase of treasury stock



-




(12,265)




-




-


Net cash used in financing activities



(20,983,593)




(346,448,513)




(437,014,123)




(2,787,080)


Effect of exchange rate



-




-




7,743,963




49,387


Net increase (decrease) in cash



652,175,872




(190,727,708)




(14,472,372)




(92,299)


Cash at the beginning of the year



2,077,106,474




2,729,282,346




2,538,554,638




16,189,762


Cash at the end of the year



2,729,282,346




2,538,554,638




2,524,082,266




16,097,463



















Supplementary cash flow information

















Cash paid for income taxes



10,177,482




236,743,473




144,636,317




922,425


Cash paid for interest expenses



12,358,975




15,522,155




14,846,154




94,682


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS




For the Fiscal Years Ended
December 31,




2024



2025



2025




JPY



JPY



US$


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



519,757,261




627,405,815




4,001,313


Plus: listing-related and transformational expenses(a)



24,392,841




64,901,063




413,910


Less: litigation-related reimbursement(b)



(55,935,710)




-




-


Adjusted INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



488,214,392




692,306,878




4,415,223



(a) Represents one-time listing-related and other transformational expenses incurred in connection with our initial
public offering and corporate transformation initiatives in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. These costs were
recognized as expenses in the statement of operations and were not recorded as direct deductions from equity.

(b) Litigation-related reimbursement received in fiscal year 2024 from the CEO in connection with a dispute
involving a former director. As this payment represents a non-recurring and unusual item, it has been excluded
for normalization purposes.

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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