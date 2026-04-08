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WKN: 851022 | ISIN: US5260571048 | Ticker-Symbol: LNN
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 20:23
76,60 Euro
+0,84 % +0,64
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,1876,0611:21
75,1876,0611:21
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

MIAMI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 6, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2026.

About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact:
Diane Bessette
Chief Financial Officer
Lennar Corporation
(305) 229-6419

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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