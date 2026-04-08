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WKN: A3DKEK | ISIN: CA26886R1047 | Ticker-Symbol: V22
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:08
68,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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EQB INC Chart 1 Jahr
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68,5070,5011:21
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 23:20 Uhr
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EQB Inc.: EQB announces voting results of annual general meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today announces the election of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 25, 2026, as directors of EQB at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

The results of the vote for director elections are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes

Withheld

%

Withheld

Susan Ericksen

18,573,097

99.74

48,046

0.26

Joanne Ferstman

18,027,947

96.81

593,196

3.19

Kishore Kapoor

18,503,485

99.37

117,658

0.63

Yongah Kim

18,567,490

99.71

53,653

0.29

Marcos Lopez

18,576,965

99.76

44,178

0.24

Mike Pedersen

17,971,551

96.51

649,592

3.49

Rowan Saunders

18,451,697

99.09

169,446

0.91

Carolyn Schuetz

18,516,204

99.44

104,939

0.56

John Sullivan

18,600,644

99.89

20,499

0.11

Chadwick Westlake

18,599,817

99.89

21,326

0.11

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published on EQB's Investor Relations website under Annual Reports and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $142 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2026). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 800,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contact:
Lemar Persaud?
VP and Head of IR?
[email protected]

Media contact:
Danielle Mason
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE EQB Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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