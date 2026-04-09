AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds negative hourly electricity prices returned to the French and German markets last week, while the British, Dutch and Nordic markets registered their lowest daily averages since October 2025 and the Belgian market saw its lowest daily average since May 2025.Several major European markets recorded their lowest daily average electricity prices of the year so far last week, according to the latest analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy recorded the lowest daily average price of the week in Germany, at -€16.34/MWh on April ...

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