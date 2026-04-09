Aurora Energy Research has found that energy storage is raising the value of negatively priced solar electricity by up to $42/MWh in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) wholesale market. USA According to a new report by Aurora Energy Research, "increasing battery charging demand is raising mid-day prices" in the CAISO electricity market. The chart below shows CAISO wholesale electricity rates during a March 20 five-minute bidding window. The gold line shows the actual pricing that was cleared for the electricity at negative $8.34/MWh. The red line shows a hypothetical clearing rate ...

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