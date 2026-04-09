SLR Launches Enhanced Digital Services Following Acquisition of Leading Climate-Modelling and Analytics Platforms

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / SLR today announced the launch of its enhanced Digital Services following the acquisition of Planetrics and ClimSystems - two of the market's most advanced climate-modelling and analytics platforms. The move significantly strengthens SLR's digital climate-intelligence capabilities and responds to growing demand from investors, businesses and public sector organisations to understand and address climate risk and associated value at risk with greater accuracy.

As momentum behind long-term climate commitments fluctuates globally, climate-related risks continue to intensify. Decision-makers across sectors are increasingly focused on understanding how physical impacts - such as flooding, shifting rainfall patterns, heat, and wildfire - create both risks and opportunities for how business and governments operate. With physical impacts accelerating alongside heightened regulatory expectations, the financial implications are increasingly material across almost every sector. Organisations face growing pressure to base decisions on robust, science-driven climate intelligence. Traditional risk models - built on historical data - are increasingly unable to capture fast-moving transition dynamics and asset level climate shocks, leaving many businesses exposed. As a result, companies across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, financial, consumer markets and the public sector are turning to science-based climate modelling for clearer foresight. These analytics - grounded in decades of validated research and high-resolution climate projections - equip organisations to make more confident investment and planning decisions, strengthen risk management, and build long term resilience into their operations and portfolios.

Strengthening SLR's digital, technical and advisory capabilities

The acquisition of Planetrics and ClimSystems enhances SLR's strategic advisory, climate and technical expertise, significantly advancing its digital climate analytics and modelling capabilities to create a powerful foundation for the next generation of climate intelligence. These acquisitions build on SLR's long-standing investment in advanced digital tools and data driven-intelligence that help organisations to understand, quantify and respond to climate-related risks and opportunities.

Planetrics, acquired from McKinsey & Company, delivers advanced climate scenario modelling through its PlanetView platform, widely trusted by leading banks, insurers, asset owners, managers and corporates. PlanetView converts complex physical and transition risks and opportunities into clear financial metrics - including changes in earnings, asset value shifts and portfolio-level impacts. It also enables organisations to assess how different transition pathways - such as an accelerated energy transition or policy developments could influence operational and financial performance, and impact long-term value. Planetrics data and analytics are used for risk management, stewardship and engagement activities, investment research, opportunity identification, regulatory climate stress testing exercises, such as those conducted by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and are commonly featured in climate disclosures, such as TCFD, ISSB, CSRD and CA SB 253 (forthcoming). Planetrics and SLR will continue to collaborate with McKinsey through an ongoing alliance, bringing a world class suite of capabilities to help organisations address critical sustainability challenges while ensuring continuity for clients. SLR is excited to deepen this relationship and to work alongside McKinsey's board level networks and transformational business leadership.

Building on the strategic partnership established in 2022, and now formalised as a full acquisition, ClimSystems brings 20 years of market-leading physical climate intelligence to SLR, delivering detailed, science-driven modelling that quantifies how climate-related hazards could impact asset values, infrastructure resilience and supply chain exposure. ClimSystems supports a global client base, including market leaders in agriculture, mining, infrastructure and financial services. Its product suite include interactive, tailored dashboards that integrate with business, risk and financial oversight functions - enabling business owners to engage and interact access high-resolution physical hazard risk assessments at an individual asset or portfolio level, crop-specific yield modelling to identify risks, and opportunities of changing climate, residential and commercial real-estate climate risk assessments, and rapid-response due-diligence physical climate risk support.

Together, these technologies set a new standard for accuracy, transparency and usability. By translating complex climate signals into clear, actionable intelligence, SLR enables organisations to make future-proof decisions to price risk more accurately, anticipate regulatory shifts, protect asset value and uncover new opportunities.

Bradley Andrews, Chief Executive Officer at SLR, noted, "Our clients are navigating a new level of complexity - balancing transition opportunities, physical climate impacts, and the transformation required for long-term risk, resilience and reward. In this environment, confidence is only possible with robust scientific evidence. For more than 30 years, SLR has been Making Sustainability Happen by combining deep technical expertise, strategic advisory and cutting-edge digital intelligence to give clients not only clarity and assurance, but science-based foresight and insight they can act on.

Today marks a major milestone in SLR's digital journey. With the integration of Planetrics and ClimSystems, we have two of the most advanced climate platforms enabling organisations to quantify climate risks, explore multiple futures, and understand how physical and transition impacts translate into operational outcomes and financial value-at-risk across assets and portfolios."

Clients can now make investment, planning and risk decisions with far greater accuracy and confidence - with clear financial insight into climate risks and precise visibility into which assets, crops, facilities or supply-chain links are exposed, and how that exposure will evolve. To understand what these enhanced capabilities mean for your organisation's risk, value and long-term performance, connect with SLR's Digital Services team: www.slrconsulting.com/digital

- Ends -

For media enquiries, please contact Cecilia Law, Global Head of External Communications, SLR: claw@slrconsulting.com

If you would like more information on SLR's Digital Services, including a demo, please visit: www.slrconsulting.com/digital

Notes to editors:

About SLR

SLR is a leading global environmental and advisory consultancy, with a team of 5,000+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our purpose - Making Sustainability Happen - means delivering outcomes that are grounded in evidence, shaped by experience, and built to last. Our team of scientists, engineers, economists, data modellers, and technicians work across our clients' full sustainability journeys, from strategy through to on-the-ground project planning, execution and ongoing operations, all supported by robust data and science-based modelling.

Guided by our philosophy of Rational Sustainability, SLR specialises in the energy, mining, finance, industry & technology, government & infrastructure, and built environment sectors. Operating across more than 50+ technical disciplines, we're helping a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

Find out more: www.slrconsulting.com

About Planetrics

Planetrics is a leading climate-analytics platform that provides financial institutions with advanced scenario modelling to quantify, report and manage climate-related risks and opportunities. Its PlanetView platform translates physical and transition risks into clear financial metrics across tens of thousands of assets globally, supporting risk management, regulatory reporting, stress testing, target-setting and climate disclosures for banks, insurers, asset owners and asset manager

Learn more about the acquisition here: www.slrconsulting.com/news/slr-acquires-planetrics

Find out more about Planetrics: www.slrconsulting.com/planetrics

About ClimSystems

ClimSystems is an award-winning climate change consulting and technology firm dedicated to enhancing climate-resilient decision-making and planning. Headquartered in New Zealand and partnered with leading science agencies worldwide, they have more than 20 years of experience delivering climate risk assessments and climate-intelligence solutions to organisations worldwide. Its multidisciplinary team - spanning climate scientists, data engineers, economists, and sector specialists - supports informed decision-making for asset owners, corporates, governments, and research institutions across more than 50 countries.

Its innovative Dashboard is a deployable analytics platform designed to help organisations assess and visualise physical climate risk at scale. Built on ClimSystems' extensive climate data expertise, the dashboard supports large data ingestion, and provides an interactive geospatial mapping interface that enables users to explore asset-level risk through clickable map layers and customisable filters. The dashboard includes multi-year time-series charts, climate-scenario comparisons, and a structured data-view panel with CSV export, offering clear, actionable insights across indicators, scenarios and time horizons. Alongside ClimSystems' suite of climate tools, it integrates the latest IPCC-aligned climate projections, enabling users to evaluate acute and long-term climate impacts with scientific rigour and global consistency.

ClimSystems has supported resilience planning for numerous infrastructure and natural resource companies, cities, development banks and government agencies. Leading organisations including the UNFCCC and the World Bank have recognised our rigorous and practical approaches.

Find out more: www.climsystems.com

ClimSystems GIS

Find more stories and multimedia from SLR at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SLR

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/slr

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SLR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/slr-launches-enhanced-digital-services-following-acquisition-of-lead-1156375