DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6897420 CODE: EBUY LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN LEI Code: 213800T5UFKM1F6WPD72 Sequence No.: 423488 EQS News ID: 2305774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)