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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 10:50 Uhr
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C&F SA: C&F Launches a Podcast Episode and Written Guide on Commercial Excellence for Pharma Leaders

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / C&F, a provider of advanced data and analytics solutions for pharma and CPG, has released a new episode of its C&F Talks podcast alongside a complementary guide introducing its Commercial Maturity Model for the pharmaceutical industry.

The episode features Heath Durrans , Director of Commercial Pharma at C&F, who shares a structured perspective on how pharmaceutical organizations can assess and improve their commercial capabilities, from foundational data practices to more advanced, predictive, and orchestrated approaches.

There continues to be major investment in data, analytics, and AI solutions for pharma. However, turning these investments into consistent commercial impact remains a challenge. The Commercial Maturity Model presented by C&F is designed to help organizations understand their current state, identify gaps, and prioritize next steps based on objective criteria.

"The starting point for any improvement is knowing where you really are," said Heath Durrans. "In practice, most organizations believe they are more mature than they actually are. A structured, fact-based assessment helps create a shared understanding and a realistic path forward."

The model defines five stages of commercial capability: from siloed data and manual reporting to fully autonomous, data-driven operations. It also emphasizes the importance of aligning strategy, processes, and technology, rather than focusing on tools alone.

The accompanying guide, "Maturity Over Magic", supports the concepts discussed in the podcast. It provides a practical framework for evaluating commercial maturity and outlines how organizations can move from reactive decision-making toward more coordinated and scalable operations.

Together, the podcast episode and guide are intended to support commercial, data, and transformation leaders in making more informed decisions about their analytics and digital initiatives.

The latest episode of C&F Talks is now available on major streaming platforms and YouTube. The Commercial Maturity Model guide can be downloaded from the C&F website.

Contact info:

Rafal Imielski
Phone: +48223237360
Email: rafal.imielski@candf.com

SOURCE: C&F SA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/candf-launches-a-podcast-episode-and-written-guide-on-commercial-excell-1156362

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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