DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.0536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23646476 CODE: 500U LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 423490 EQS News ID: 2305788 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)