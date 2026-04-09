Kia Corporation: 2026 Kia CEO Investor Day: Kia to Drive Exponential Growth and Manufacturing Innovation by Expanding Its Full Electrified Vehicle Lineup and Strengthening Future Business Capabilities

Kia presents its 2030 mid- to long-term strategy, detailing its vehicle- and region-specific exponential growth plans



Targets global sales of 4.13 million units per year by 2030, with a global market share goal of 4.5%; targets sales of 3.35 million units in 2026 Expands EV lineup to 14 models, aiming for 1 million annual EV sales by 2030 Targets annual HEV sales of 1.1 million units through expanded lineup of 13 HEV models by 2030 Sets a PBV sales target of 232,000 units by 2030, leveraging its full lineup of PV5, PV7, and PV9 models to strengthen its presence in the LCV market Accelerate exponential growth in key regions, with sales targets of 1.02 million units in the U.S., 746,000 units in Europe, and 1.48 million units in emerging markets

Kia reveals execution roadmap for SDVs, autonomous driving (AV), and robotics, accelerating its future business strategy

Expand AV deployment, with completion of its first SDV model development by late 2027 and the rollout of urban AV (Level 2++) beginning in early 2029 Advances manufacturing innovation with Atlas, starting deployment at HMGMA in 2028, followed by expansion to Kia AutoLand Georgia in 2029

Plans to invest a total of KRW 49 trillion over the next five years (2026-2030), including KRW 21 trillion allocated to future businesses

Sets 2030 financial targets of KRW 170 trillion in revenue, a 10% operating profit margin, and KRW 17 trillion in operating profit

Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song said, "EVs, HEVs, autonomous driving, and robotics will serve as key drivers for Kia's fastest growth to date"

This year's event focused on reviewing the five-year progress of Kia's 'Total Transformation' initiative, following the company's brand relaunch in 2021. Kia also outlined its mid- to long-term growth roadmap across all business sectors.

"Building on the achievements of innovation across all areas over the past five years -including brand, EVs, PBVs, and ESG - EVs, HEVs, autonomous driving, and robotics will serve as key drivers for Kia's fastest growth to date. Even amid the evolving global environment, Kia will proactively respond to changing market conditions through differentiated strategies." - Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation.

2030 Mid- to Long-Term Business Strategy

Kia aims to pursue a strategy to accelerate exponential growth, targeting global sales of 4.13 million units by 2030 with a 4.5 percent market share. This compares with a sales goal of 3.35 million units with a 3.8 percent market share in 2026.

Kia places customers at the centre of its business strategy and, over the mid- to long-term, the company intends to expand its mobility ecosystem with a strategic focus on PBVs, autonomous driving, and robotics, connecting people and infrastructure to drive enhanced value creation for both customers and wider society.

Overview of Key Announcements at Kia 2026 CEO Investor Day