Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Lithosphere has integrated DNNS (Decentralized Naming System) into its Makalu Testnet, introducing a programmable identity and routing layer designed to support intelligent systems operating within decentralized environments. The integration advances Lithosphere's AI-native infrastructure by enabling persistent, verifiable identity for users, applications, and autonomous agents across networks.

DNNS replaces traditional identity models based solely on wallet addresses with a structured system that allows entities to be uniquely identified, discovered, and interacted with in a consistent manner. This identity layer is designed to support environments where machine-to-machine communication and autonomous execution become central to system operation, enabling more reliable coordination between decentralized components.

Through DNNS, Lithosphere introduces on-chain routing capabilities, allowing interactions between applications, services, and agents to be directed within the protocol itself. This reduces reliance on external systems for service discovery and enables more transparent and verifiable interaction across decentralized networks. The approach supports consistent communication patterns, particularly in systems where intelligent agents must operate across multiple environments.

The integration also enhances cross-chain functionality within the Makalu architecture. By enabling identity to persist across networks, DNNS allows applications and agents to maintain continuity while interacting with multiple blockchain environments through MultX. This supports the development of systems that require unified identity and coordinated execution across decentralized ecosystems.

DNNS operates alongside Lithosphere's broader infrastructure stack, which includes Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, and the LEP100 framework for standardized governance and verification. Together, these components form a cohesive architecture designed to support intelligent, autonomous systems operating at scale.

"Identity becomes increasingly critical as systems move toward autonomous operation," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "DNNS provides the structure needed for agents, applications, and users to interact reliably within decentralized environments."

The integration of DNNS into Makalu provides developers and infrastructure participants with a framework for building applications that rely on persistent identity, structured interaction, and coordinated execution. This capability is expected to play a key role in enabling systems where intelligent processes operate continuously across networks.

Lithosphere's continued development of programmable identity, intelligent execution, and cross-chain coordination reflects a broader shift in decentralized infrastructure, where systems evolve to support interaction between autonomous entities rather than isolated user-driven transactions.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs