For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 10. April 2026

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

Gerresheimer AG GXI DE000A0LD6E6 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Shelly Group PLC SLYG BG1100003166 NEWX (partitionID 56) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.





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