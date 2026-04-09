The 800 MW PV project with battery storage has been granted planning approval by the Energy Secretary, despite local councils and campaigners raising objections. Springwell Solar Farm expected to connect to new National Grid substation being built to accommodate flurry of local grid-scale solar projects.Springwell Solar Farm has been granted planning approval by the UK government, meaning construction of the 800 MW project developed by Luminous Energy and EDF Power Solutions can now go ahead. The project would be the largest UK solar installation to date and is scheduled to connect to the grid ...

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