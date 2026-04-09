CSIOS Corporation: CSIOS President, Mr. Cesar Pie Receives Prestigious Hispanic Technology Executive Council 100 Recognition for 2026

CSIOS President included in the 2026 HITEC 100 list.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / CSIOS Corporation announced today the inclusion of CSIOS President, Mr. Cesar Pie, in the esteemed 2026 HITEC 100 list honoring 100 technology executives whose leadership and innovation are shaping the future of the global technology ecosystem. The list recognizes C-suite executives whose impact extends beyond their organizations and advances opportunity by embracing underleveraged, forward-thinking talent.

As part of its ongoing commitment to growth, excellence, and measurable impact, HITEC also announced a strategic evolution of the HITEC Awards program. The HITEC 100 award will continue to embody the organization's Architects of Growth ethos by celebrating exceptional industry leaders whose influence extends beyond their organizations. These honorees are setting industry direction, driving innovation at scale, and expanding opportunity through inclusive leadership.

The 2026 HITEC 100 honorees include some of the most respected technology leaders from Fortune 100 and global enterprises, spanning roles such as CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology executives across diverse disciplines. This year's class reflects the breadth and strength of the technology ecosystem, with leaders representing multiple industries, geographies, and organizations.

"I am so proud of the 2026 HITEC 100 honorees-they are at the top of their game and demonstrating what it means to be an Architect of Growth in a global, technology-driven world," said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. "They create collaborative networks rooted in shared values and a culture of excellence. Their leadership shows what it takes to create enduring value across a broader ecosystem."

"The evolution of the HITEC Awards is informed by extensive engagement with members and stakeholders and reinforces HITEC's commitment to remaining relevant, inclusive, and impactful," said HITEC President Omar Duque.

"The HITEC 100 represents leadership that goes beyond title or tenure-leadership that influences beyond organizational boundaries and exemplifies innovation, responsibility, and measurable impact," said Jesus Mantas, Vice-Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. "By evolving the awards, we are recognizing exceptional leaders from all backgrounds who are advancing technology while intentionally strengthening pathways to growth for the next generation."

"I am deeply honored to be included in the 2026 HITEC 100 list," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of this year's award recipients. It is a true honor to be selected alongside such an esteemed group of professionals."

The HITEC 100 reflects a rigorous and comprehensive recognition process designed to honor the most impactful technology leaders across the global ecosystem. Honorees are selected based on leadership impact, scope and scale of influence, contributions to innovation and technology, and a demonstrated commitment to developing future leaders.

To view the complete HITEC 100 list, please visit: https://hitecglobal.org/awards/HITEC100-2026

More Information:

For more information, please contact Cristin Aguilera, Programs Director, at cristin@hitecglobal.org.

For information regarding this news release, please contact: News@csioscorp.com

For information regarding our services and partnerships, please contact: BD@csioscorp.com

For information regarding employment opportunities with CSIOS, please contact: Careers@csioscorp.com

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/csios-president-mr.-cesar-pie-receives-prestigious-hispanic-techn-1152871