Figures from Singapore's Energy Market Authority indicate that the country had a record year for solar deployment in 2025. Cumulative capacity surpassed 2 GW, leading to Singapore's 2030 solar target being increased to 3 GW.Singapore added 504 MW of solar last year, according to a report published by the country's Energy Market Authority (EMA). Figures from the authority's Singapore Solar Photovoltaic Report Q4 2025 state that cumulative solar capacity reached 2,093 MW by the end of last year, up from 1,589 MW at the end of 2024. The result continues an upward trajectory in yearly capacity ...

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