Robex Resources Inc.: Merger Implementation Timetable

QUEBEC CITY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PredictiveDiscovery Limited (ASX: PDI) ("PDI") and Robex Resources Inc. (ASX: RXR, TSX-V: RBX) ("Robex") are pleased to advise the detailed implementation timetable for the merger between the companies (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is being implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement in the Province of Québec, Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) ("Arrangement"), pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated 5 October 2025 (as amended).

As announced on 8 April 2026, all conditions precedent have been satisfied or waived (as applicable), and the Transaction is unconditional and proceeding to completion and implementation ("Implementation"), with the effective date scheduled to occur on 15 April 2026 ("Effective Date").

Pursuant to the Implementation of the Transaction, Robex shareholders and CDI holders will exchange their Robex shares or CDIs, as applicable, for newly issued PDI ordinary shares on the date of Implementation, in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

Each Robex share and each Robex CDI will be exchanged for 7.862 PDI shares (the "Exchange Ratio"), with fractions rounded down to the nearest whole PDI share.

Upon Implementation:

Robex shareholders and CDI holders will cease to hold Robex shares and CDIs;

Robex shareholders and CDI holders will be issued PDI shares through the relevant PDI Canadian or Australian share registers, as applicable; and

outstanding Robex securities that are exercisable or exchangeable for Robex shares will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms, but will be exercisable or exchangeable for a number of PDI shares and at an exercise price (as applicable) that is appropriately adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio.



Robex CDI holders do not need to take any action to receive their PDI shares. Registered Robex shareholders will need to submit a Letter of Transmittal, along with the share certificate or direct registration system advice representing their Robex shares, to the depositary for the Arrangement, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Depositary"), at the address specified in the Letter of Transmittal to receive their PDI shares. A Letter of Transmittal was mailed to all registered Robex shareholders as required and is available under Robex's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca. Non-registered Robex shareholders should contact their intermediary for questions on how to receive their PDI shares. Holding statements will be dispatched following Implementation in accordance with the indicative timetable set out below.

Following Implementation:

Robex shares are planned to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V");

Robex CDIs are planned to be removed from quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"); and

PDI will continue to trade on the ASX (under the ticker code "PDI"), with trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") expected to commence shortly after Implementation (under the ticker symbol "PDI").



The indicative timetable for Implementation of the Transaction is set out below.

Event Expected Date Last day of trading for Robex CDIs on ASX Friday, 10 April 2026 Last day for cross-border movements to reposition securities between the Robex share and CDI registers Friday, 10 April 2026 Robex CDI record date Tuesday, 14 April 2026 Effective Date Wednesday, 15 April 2026 Issuance of PDI shares to the Depositary to effect the exchange for former Robex shareholders (excluding Robex CDI holders) Wednesday, 15 April 2026 Delisting of Robex shares from TSX-V Thursday, 16 April 2026 Commencement of trading of PDI shares on TSX Friday, 17 April 2026 Issuance of PDI shares to former Robex CDI holders Tuesday, 21 April 2026 Normal settlement trading commences on ASX (PDI shares) Wednesday, 22 April 2026 Dispatch of holding statements and implementation letter to former Robex CDI holders Wednesday, 22 April 2026



TAXATION: SCRIP-FOR-SCRIP CGT ROLL-OVER RELIEF

Robex has sought a class ruling from the Commissioner of Taxation on the availability of scrip-for-scrip CGT roll-over relief for Australian resident shareholders. The Commissioner will not issue a class ruling until after completion of the Transaction and any class ruling obtained will be available via PDI's disclosures on ASX once issued by the Commissioner.

If roll-over relief is confirmed as being available, eligible Robex shareholders may choose to apply roll-over relief in respect of the exchange of their Robex shares or CDIs for PDI shares. The choice is made by the shareholder when preparing their Australian income tax return for the income year in which the Transaction is implemented. Shareholders are recommended to seek independent tax advice.

This joint ASX Announcement has been authorised for release by the PDI Board and the Robex Board.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

PDI Investor Enquiries PDI Media Enquiries (UK/Global) Andrew Pardey Bobby Morse / George Pope CEO & Managing Director Burson Buchanan E: info@predictivediscovery.com E: predictive@buchanancomms.co.uk P: +44 (0)7802 875227 / +44 (0)7808 667035 PDI Media Enquiries (Australia) Sam Macpherson / John Gardner VECTOR Advisors E: smacpherson@vectoradvisors.au / jgardner@vectoradvisors.au P: +61 401 392 925 / +61 413 355 997 Robex Investor Enquiries Robex Media Enquiries Matthew Wilcox Nathan Ryan

CEO & Managing Director NWR Communications E:investor@robexgold.com E: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au P: +61 420 582 887



NOT AN OFFER

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this announcement. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, U.S. registration requirements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected Implementation and timing of the Effective Date of the Transaction, the satisfaction of remaining procedural steps before and after the Effective Date of the Transaction, and delisting and trading expectations and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations as at the date of this announcement and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate" and similar expressions.

Although PDI and Robex believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of PDI and Robex as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the completion of the Transaction, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange movements and general economic conditions, geopolitical, social and regulatory risks, operating and cost risks, the speculative nature of exploration and project development including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which PDI and Robex operate or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation and other risks described in PDI's public disclosure documents filed on ASX and Robex's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, PDI and Robex undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement.