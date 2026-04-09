Helsinki Partners: Emerging Voices Shape Helsinki Music Week - 4 New Helsinki-based Top Names to Watch

HELSINKI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki Music Week is a festival that operates across genres, subcultures, and disciplines, connecting new and emerging names in Finnish electronic and alternative music with leading international artists. In May 2026, Helsinki Music Week presents its second edition with a line-up of some of the most exciting artists of the moment, both international and Nordic.

Helsinki has become a vibrant melting pot for young musicians, artists, designers, fashion brands, and creative minds, where collaboration and experimentation flow across disciplines. Helsinki Music Week is a curated platform for new experimental projects, cross-genre encounters, and dialogue.

Throughout the week, concerts, club nights, panel talks, and site-specific works are presented in parallel, transforming key cultural sites and music venues across the Finnish capital into a shared interface for sound, dialogue, and collective experiences.

In addition to strong local acts, Helsinki Music Week will feature leading international artists such as Danny L Harle, Mechatok, Isabella Lovestory, and Kittin. See the full line-up at: helsinkimusicweek.com

"Helsinki Music Week is an alternative platform for local and international artists, where different kinds of new projects and experiments are possible, and where discussions about the future of music across genres and platforms take place. From the beginning, the key has been strong curatorial work and creating an inspiring atmosphere for both audiences and artists," says CEO Dante Correa, Helsinki Music Week.

Helsinki's emerging voices

In Helsinki, the collaborations between young musicians, artists, and designers have led to several new names in Finnish music, often characterised by emotional, dark, humorous, or political undertones. Artists such as Glayden, Pehmoaino, and Melo represent the new emerging voices of Finnish music, each working with unique and independent styles.

"For its northern, almost peripheral location, and its vibrant creative movements and extremely talented young artists, Helsinki is a perfect city for new types of musical encounters," continues Correa. "The event places a strong emphasis on alternative culture and local phenomena, providing them with broader visibility through strong international networks. It is a place for authentic experiences for both artists and audiences."

The festival takes over some of the city's most iconic landmarks in Helsinki, such as the famous Temppeliaukio Rock Church, where Merely and Niko Demus bridge the gap between Stockholm and Helsinki with Wade, a collaborative project that fuses emotive pop sensibilities with high-definition club production, and Helsinki Cathedral, which hosts Dualspines, a deliberately elusive project tied to a closely observed emergence within the UK underground.

Glayden

www.instagram.com/glayden_0/

Glayden is a Helsinki-based artist emerging from the city's tightly knit experimental and club-oriented music scene. Closely connected to the music company Below0 ecosystem, his work moves between atmospheric electronic composition and emotionally charged club forms, reflecting Helsinki's particular blend of introspection and physical intensity.

MELO

www.instagram.com/meloplease/

MELO is a pioneer of Finnish alternative rap and modern pop aesthetics. Through a succession of critically acclaimed albums, he has established himself as one of the most visual and distinct voices of his generation. Consistently operating beyond conventional frameworks, releases such as Helena showcase an experimental approach that has

frequently functioned as a blueprint for the future of Finnish popular music.

hän

www.instagram.com/pehmoaino/

hän is an experimental outlet by Aino Morko, the artist behind multi-platinum project pehmoaino. hän serves as a vessel for work that exists outside Morko's primary catalogue, focusing on new directions and experimentation. No music has been published under this name and the hän- project exists only in a live setting. After debuting at Helsinki Music Week last year, the performance returns for the HMW Finale at Tanssin talo. Morko was listed as one of the most exciting creatives in the Dazed 100's list earlier this year.

Hopeasiivet

www.instagram.com/hopeasiivet/

Helsinki-based Hopeasiivet is a leading voice in the new wave of Finnish indiepop. Following the viral success of their single "Olet kaunis ja minä vain," the band solidified their standing in the scene with the January 2026 release of their debut album, Vaikka se loppuni ois.

The record marks a shift from their early bedroom-pop roots toward a more cinematic, ensemble-driven sound. Combining sharp Finnish lyricism with high-energy arrangements, Hopeasiivet has quickly moved from underground favourites to a staple of the national festival circuit.

More information & inquiries of press images & press tickets:

Martta Louekari, Juni Communications

martta@juni.fi

tel. +358 40 5284818

Sara Jäntti

Senior Manager, PR & Communications, Helsinki Partners

sara.jantti@helsinkipartners.com

13-17 May 2026

Helsinki, Finland

www.helsinkimusicweek.com

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https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/r/emerging-voices-shape-helsinki-music-week---5-new-helsinki-based-top-names-to-watch,c4332403

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https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/hmw-headerforpress,c3526810 HMW-HeaderForPress https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/glayden,c3526811 Glayden https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/melo,c3526812 Melo https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/han-aino-morko,c3526813 hän aino morko https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/hopeasiivet,c3526814 Hopeasiivet

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