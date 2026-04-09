Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive preliminary results from its maiden uranium drilling program at the Eureka Project ("Eureka" or the "Project") in central Namibia.

The 11-hole, 1,729 m reconnaissance program successfully intersected widespread radiometric anomalies within favorable geological settings associated with Rössing-style uranium mineralization.

Radiometric results reported herein are preliminary and subject to confirmation from downhole radiometric surveys and laboratory geochemical analysis.

Highlights:

All 11 drill holes intersected favorable leucogranite rocks which are associated with major Namibian uranium deposits such as Rössing and Etango

Elevated radioactivity, up to 640 counts per second ("cps"), was intersected in 5 of 11 holes within leucogranites and associated contact zones with chemically reactive lithologies

Multiple leucogranite units were intersected in every drillhole, confirming the widespread structural favourability for leucogranite emplacement adjacent to the Eureka Dome

In addition, near-surface (overburden) uranium mineralization identified in 7 of 11 holes, including visible carnotite, demonstrating a secondary target type (Langer Heinrich-style)

"We are highly encouraged by the results from our first uranium drilling program at Eureka," said Christopher Drysdale, Interim CEO. "The program has successfully validated our Rössing-style exploration model, confirming the presence of the right rocks in the right structural settings, along with widespread elevated radiometric responses indicating the potential scale of the system. Importantly, we are seeing indications of both primary and near-surface uranium mineralization, highlighting the multi-target potential of the Project. We look forward to advancing these results with further downhole radiometrics and geochemical analysis."

Drilling Program Overview

The drilling program was designed to test for primary uranium mineralization hosted within leucogranites beneath shallow cover. Drill holes were oriented at -55° to -60° toward the west to test steeply east-dipping stratigraphy belonging to the Arandis Formation.

Drill hole lengths ranged from approximately 140 m to 200 m, corresponding to vertical depths of approximately 120 m to 160 m below surface. Several holes were drilled as fences to evaluate, at a preliminary level, geological continuity and the distribution of leucogranite intrusions.

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 and details are summarized in Table 1.

Leucogranite Drilling Results (Rössing-Style Targets)

Drilling confirmed the presence of sheeted leucogranites in contact with carbonate-bearing and sulphidic lithologies (Arandis Formation), which are known to be favourable contact rock types for uranium-bearing leucogranites in Namibia.

Leucogranite intersections ranged from a few metres up to 20 metres thick, with multiple stacked units/sheets per hole (2 to 26 intersections).

Elevated radioactivity readings were recorded within these units and associated contact zones using a handheld RS-125 spectrometer on drill core, including highlights of:

577 cps over 4.20 m from 80.00 to 84.20 m (drill hole SU26-04)

560 cps over 2.50 m from 56.00 to 58.50 m (drill hole SU26-11)

410 cps over 9.75 m from 66.25 to 76.00 m (drill hole SU26-11)

460 cps over 2.50 m from 134.75 to 137.25 m (drill hole SU26-08)

Portable XRF readings support the presence of uranium mineralization.

These results confirm the presence of a favourable geological system and support the Company's Rössing-style exploration model.

SU26-04: Coarse-grained pegmatitic leucogranite in contact with calc-silicates.



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SU26-04: Leucogranite with elevated radioactivity, 577 cps over 4.2 metres from 80.00 to 84.2 metres



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SU26-08: Altered leucogranite with elevated radioactivity occurring in micaceous shear zone, 460 cps over 2.5 metres from 134.75 to 137.25 metres.

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Gypcrete-Calcrete Drilling Results (Langer Heinrich-Style Targets)

Although not the primary focus of the program, near-surface uranium mineralization was encountered in 7 of 11 drill holes, including visible carnotite (secondary uranium mineral) within calcrete and gypcrete horizons.

Notable results, using a handheld RS-125 spectrometer on drill core, include:

545 cps over 4.7 m from 0 to 4.7 m (drill hole SU26-06)

473 cps over 11.2 m from 0 to 11.2 m (drill hole SU26-09)

400 cps over 2.7 m from 0 to 2.7 m (drill hole SU26-05)

390 cps over 3.5 m from 0 to 3.5 m (drill hole SU26-08)

Portable XRF readings supported the presence of uranium mineralization in the overburden.

These observations highlight additional discovery potential for Langer Heinrich-style calcrete-hosted uranium mineralization, providing a secondary exploration target across the Project.





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Next Steps

The Company plans to:

Complete downhole radiometric surveys

Conduct laboratory geochemical analysis of drill core

Integrate the drilling results with existing Project datasets to establish mineralization vectors and refine target areas for follow-up

Plan additional surveys and follow-up drilling programs

Figure 1: Location of 2026 Drill Collars



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Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Hole ID X

(WGS84 UTM Z33S) Y

(WGS84 UTM Z33S) Azimuth Dip Length (m) SU26-01 523365 7560778 270° -60° 152.3 SU26-02 523738 7560935 270° -60° 167.25 SU26-03 523294 7560779 270° -55° 155.3 SU26-04 523487 7560800 270° -55° 200.3 SU26-05 523372 7560188 250° -55° 152.1 SU26-06 523080 7559884 250° -55° 152.3 SU26-07 523458 7560217 250° -55° 152.3 SU26-08 523817 7559596 250° -55° 152.3 SU26-09 522009 7560450 250° -55° 152.3 SU26-10 523609 7561729 300° -55° 143.1 SU26-11 523749 7559570 250° -55° 149.4

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

Tolene Kruger, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Ms. Kruger is registered as Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat.) with the South African Council for Natural Science Professions (SACNASP, Reg. No.: 148182), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Kruger is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

The RS-125 handheld gamma-ray spectrometer is factory calibrated using certified potassium, uranium and thorium standards, with field verification conducted on calibration pads of known radioelement concentrations. The instrument maintains measurement accuracy through automatic energy stabilization using natural background radiation. The Company also periodically checks the spectrometer against known radioactive sources in the field (e.g., areas of visible mineralization) to confirm it is functioning properly.

About ReeXploration Inc.

ReeXploration (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) is a Canadian exploration company positioned to help meet surging global demand for secure, responsible supplies of critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition, advanced technologies and national defense. The Company's flagship Eureka Project in central Namibia pairs a technically proven rare earth foundation - supported by the production of a clean monazite concentrate - with a newly defined, high-priority uranium target located within one of the world's most established uranium corridors. Together, these commodities provide multi-path discovery potential aligned with accelerating global efforts to diversify critical mineral and nuclear fuel supply. Supported by a Namibia-based technical team and guided by global critical minerals experts, ReeXploration is advancing a disciplined, discovery-led strategy, building a credible, ESG-aligned platform positioned to benefit from the global race to diversify and secure responsible supply chains.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. ReeXploration does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to ReeXploration. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by ReeXploration with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: ReeXploration Inc.