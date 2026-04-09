Acer Announces March Revenues at NT$29.90 Billion, a Record High for March Post Pandemic, up 39.3% Month-on-month

TAIPEI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for March at NT$29.90 billion, up 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) and 39.3% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q1'26 reached NT$72.43 billion with 18.1% growth YoY. In the U.S., Acer retained its No. 5 rank for total PCs in Q1'26 [1].

Highlights in Q1 include:

Revenues from PCs grew by 15.6% YoY

Revenues from gaming businesses grew by 25.4% YoY

Revenues from commercial PCs [2] grew by 34.6% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [3] and displays grew 29.2% YoY in Q1 and contributed 34.6% of the group's total revenues.

Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their March and preliminary Q1 revenues. In March, Acer Gaming successfully listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Innovation Board; while Acerpure expects to become listed on the Taipei Exchange (it is currently listed on the Taipei Exchange Emerging Stock Market) later this month. Among its businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 113.8% in Q1 YoY.

[1] IDC Preliminary Historical Top 5 Q1'26 [2] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks [3] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer