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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 12:36 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Material Update To Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) ("The Company" or "Premier") advises that it will be filing very material updates in and during the coming days.

This will include a "Management Update" explaining in detail the rationale for all of the Regulatory Filings, the implications of all of these transactions; some of which we referred to in our prior Press Releases.

This will set out in detail: our immediate status, going forward execution of these long planned and now executed transactions.

Given the materiality of these transactions; we advise our shareholders to exercise caution in their dealings in our Common Stock; until such time as all of these transactions have been filed and placing our shareholders in a position to make appropriate investment and/or trading decisions.

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through "Silverpeak", "Stonewall Flat" and "Hombre" encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through "Gallinas Mountains". In addition, we hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We now hold 49.99% the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in the ownership of Gold and Silver Exploration Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Telephone: (702) 992- 0494

E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

Temporary Investor Relations Contact (Being replaced by an Investor Relations Firm):

E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us

Website: www.premiergroupinc.us (Final construction underway)

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/PremierGroupInc

https://x.com/PdivPremier

https://www.instagram.com/premier_investment_pdiv/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/premier-development-investment-inc


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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