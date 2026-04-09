Robeco UCITS ICAV - Announcement of Dividend Information
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
|ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND INFORMATION
|Issuer/Company Name
|Robeco UCITS ICAV
|Security/Securities
|Robeco 3D EM Equity UCITS ETF USD Dis
|ISIN(s)
|IE00063T9YS5
|TIDM(s)
|REMD
|Ex-Date
|16/04/2026
|Record Date
|17/04/2026
|Pay Date
|30/04/2026
|Dividend Type (i.e. Final, Interim, Quarterly)
|Quarterly
|Dividend Amount and Currency
|0.02 USD
|Currency of Dividend payment (e.g. GBP /USD)
|USD
|Is there a Dividend option? If yes, please indicate which type below
|No
|Type of Election (i.e. DRIP, Scrip, Currency Election)
|Last day for receipt of Elections
|If applicable, please state whether Dividend is a PID or Part PID or paid as an Interest Distribution
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