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PR Newswire
09.04.2026 12:42 Uhr
103 Leser
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Robeco UCITS ICAV - Announcement of Dividend Information

Robeco UCITS ICAV - Announcement of Dividend Information

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND INFORMATION
Issuer/Company Name Robeco UCITS ICAV
Security/Securities Robeco 3D EM Equity UCITS ETF USD Dis
ISIN(s) IE00063T9YS5
TIDM(s) REMD
Ex-Date 16/04/2026
Record Date 17/04/2026
Pay Date 30/04/2026
Dividend Type (i.e. Final, Interim, Quarterly) Quarterly
Dividend Amount and Currency 0.02 USD
Currency of Dividend payment (e.g. GBP /USD) USD
Is there a Dividend option? If yes, please indicate which type below No
Type of Election (i.e. DRIP, Scrip, Currency Election)
Last day for receipt of Elections
If applicable, please state whether Dividend is a PID or Part PID or paid as an Interest Distribution
© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.