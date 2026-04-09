Robeco UCITS ICAV - Announcement of Dividend Information

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND INFORMATION

Issuer/Company Name Robeco UCITS ICAV

Security/Securities Robeco 3D EM Equity UCITS ETF USD Dis

ISIN(s) IE00063T9YS5

TIDM(s) REMD

Ex-Date 16/04/2026

Record Date 17/04/2026

Pay Date 30/04/2026

Dividend Type (i.e. Final, Interim, Quarterly) Quarterly

Dividend Amount and Currency 0.02 USD

Currency of Dividend payment (e.g. GBP /USD) USD

Is there a Dividend option? If yes, please indicate which type below No

Type of Election (i.e. DRIP, Scrip, Currency Election)

Last day for receipt of Elections