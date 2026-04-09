Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the previously announced proposed $57,500 debt settlement (see news release dated March 31, 2026).

"This shares for debt exchange coupled with having recently completed financings for $555,000 'hard dollars' and "$303,000 of 'flow through dollars', provides a solid footing to advance our high-grade gold projects in Ontario and Nevada." stated Ryan Hrkac, CEO.

The Company entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length service provider to settle an aggregate of CAD$57,500 indebtedness for an aggregate of 1,150,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.05 per share.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the shares for debt settlement agreement are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying gold and copper properties with high discovery potential and advancing those projects to create outsized shareholder value. Current property holdings comprise 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Sturgeon Lake VMS and the Mattagami River Zinc properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold in Southwest Finland.

On November 5, 2025, the Company announced that it entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Barker Bay Gold Property, located in Ontario, Canada.

On February 25, 2026, the Company announced that it entered into an option agreement to acquire the high-grade, past producing, Pearl Gold Project, located in Nevada, U.S.A.

Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291745

Source: Nortec Minerals Corp.