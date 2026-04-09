Paige Announces $2.5 Million Investment from 22nd State Banking Company

Strategic Community Bank Investment Fuels Expansion of Digital Legacy Planning Platform

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Paige , a digital legacy and estate planning platform, today announced a $2.5 million investment from 22nd State Banking Company. The investment marks an important step forward for Paige as it expands access to a simpler, more supportive way for people to get organized, protected and prepared for the future.

Paige was created to help people navigate one of life's most emotional and often avoided responsibilities: end-of-life planning. The platform gives families a place to create a will , organize important financial and personal information, securely store documents and passwords , and leave messages for loved ones through a simple guided experience.

"Too many families are left trying to piece together important information during some of the hardest moments of their lives. This investment allows us to accelerate the next phase of growth for Paige by improving the product and expanding support for our members, our financial institution partners and the communities they serve," said Emily Cisek, Founder and CEO of Paige.

This backing from 22nd State Banking Company reflects confidence in Paige's vision and the growing relevance of tools that help people plan for the future. With an estimated $124 trillion in assets expected to change hands through 2048, according to Cerulli Associates , Paige's focus is on making end-of-life planning feel more approachable, manageable and human.

The investment will support expanded automation, AI-driven onboarding and self-service tools that make Paige easier for financial institutions to implement and scale, along with the growth of the company's sales and customer success teams.

Steve Smith, CEO and President of 22nd State Banking Company, will join Paige's Board of Directors, bringing a community banking perspective to the next phase of growth.

"We believe banking should be grounded in relationships and built around the real needs of the people and communities we serve. Paige brings something deeply relevant to that mission. It helps families prepare for the future in a practical and meaningful way, and it gives the banking community new pathways to support customers through important life transitions," said Steve Smith, CEO and President of 22nd State Banking Company.

For financial institutions looking to stay relevant across generations and serve customers beyond traditional products, Paige offers a thoughtful extension of relationship-based banking. Paige partners with community banks and credit unions nationwide to provide their customers with legacy planning resources that add value, strengthen relationships, and support families in planning for the future.

To learn more, visit go-paige.com .

About Paige

Paige is a digital legacy planning platform that helps families, small businesses, and bank customers plan and protect their futures with ease. With secure storage, step-by-step guidance, and tools to preserve both legal documents and personal stories, Paige brings clarity to the complex process of estate planning. Learn more at go-paige.com .

About 22nd State Banking Company

22nd State Banking Company is a banking enterprise serving individuals, businesses, and communities across Alabama and beyond, with two divisions: 22nd State Bank and Always.bank.

22nd State Bank delivers relationship-driven banking rooted in trust and local expertise, while Always.bank extends that model nationally through a digital, advisor-led platform for modern business owners. Together, this model combines strong relationships with scalable, technology-enabled capabilities to drive long-term value.

Media Contact

Stephanie Holland

press@go-paige.com

480-320-0718

SOURCE: Paige

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/paige-announces-2.5-million-investment-from-22nd-state-banking-compa-1155946