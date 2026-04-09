Detroit Defense Awarded $17.5M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Cyber Solutions

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Detroit Defense has been awarded a five-year contract by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), through Program Management Activity 260 (PMA-260), to provide sustainment and modernization support for critical aviation maintenance systems used across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The contract carries a base value of $17.5 million with a potential ceiling of $36 million.

Under the agreement, Detroit Defense will deliver ongoing product support for the Standard Portable Electronic Maintenance Aid Cyber Solution (SPECS) 2.5, a highly specialized information technology solution that enables secure, reliable, and standardized aviation maintenance operations across garrison and operational environments.

Portable Electronic Maintenance Aids (PEMAs) are essential tools used by aviation maintainers to support aircraft readiness across all levels of repair from organizational to depot-level maintenance. These systems are fielded through the Aviation Maintenance Advancement Solutions (AMAS) program and are deployed wherever Navy and Marine Corps aircraft operate worldwide.

Detroit Defense's work will focus on sustaining and maturing SPECS 2.5, including:

Delivery of monthly security and maintenance packages

Continuous cybersecurity compliance updates and risk mitigation

Software patching, upgrades, and system optimizations

Configuration management and technical documentation updates

Integration of Navy Logistics applications and other NAVAIR data integrations systems such as the JDMS Suite of Tools

The SPECS solution standardizes advanced software, hardware, and security configurations for PEMAs operating on both wired, wireless, and CANES infrastructures. The modernized system was successfully fielded in conjunction with wireless infrastructure initiatives at MCB Camp Pendleton hangars, demonstrating enhanced operational flexibility and performance.

"This award reflects Detroit Defense's commitment to our customer's mission; and, advancing secure, mission-critical technologies that directly support warfighter readiness," said Pete Roney, CEO. "By sustaining and modernizing SPECS, we are helping ensure that aviation maintainers have reliable, cutting-edge tools wherever they operate."

The AMAS program supports multiple aircraft platforms and provides a fully sustained host environment for Aviation Logistics Environment (ALE) applications. Through an evolutionary acquisition approach, AMAS continuously adapts to emerging technologies, infrastructure changes, and cybersecurity requirements.

Detroit Defense will support PMA-260, the NAVAIR program office responsible for aviation maintenance information systems, throughout the contract's 60-month period, which includes one base year and four option years.

About Detroit Defense

At Detroit Defense, we ensure success for the DoW and its allies with innovative systems, technical services, and integrated logistics for any military system. From fielding advanced safety systems to synchronizing digital logistics across domains, we excel at turning complex challenges into operational advantages. Our mission-focused approach enhances readiness, extends platform effectiveness, and delivers decision dominance. As an OEM-agnostic solution provider, we can bring cutting-edge capability to legacy systems, enabling seamless integration of next-gen capabilities across forces. With Detroit Defense, succeed with the capabilities that the mission demands. Detroit Defense. Behind the Mission. Beyond the Challenge.

Media Contact:

Kassi Cox

Director of Marketing

Kassi.Cox@DetroitDefense.com

801-512-5044

SOURCE: Detroit Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/detroit-defense-awarded-17.5m-contract-to-support-u.s.-navy-aviation-maintena-1156327