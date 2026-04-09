Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) ("Conavi" or the "Company"), a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced that Thomas Looby, CEO of Conavi Medical, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference to be held April 21 and 22, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Details on presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/7Mc8ivebFGUgA8YD45rSGK/kgw8cRtXrqCfusbLt3JGUA

Webcast and replay information for this event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Conavi's website at https://www.conavi.com/novasight/investor-information. The replay will be available for 30 days.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. For more information, please visit: bloomburton.com/conference.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid System is the first system to combine both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and regulatory approval for clinical use from Health Canada, China's National Medical Products Administration, and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization of Conavi's Novasight Hybrid System and the approval of amendments to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and certain stock option grants by the TSXV. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking information or statements". Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "shall", "intends", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate" "anticipate" or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "can", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291730

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.