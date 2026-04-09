Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc. (TSX: SVA) (OTC: SEOVF) (FSE: PSH0) ("Sernova" or the "Company"), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 8, 2026.

At the Meeting, a total of 93,246,234 common shares were voted, representing 27.31% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of February 17, 2026.

All of the Company's directors were reelected for the ensuing year. The total votes cast by proxy and ballot, together with the number that each director received 'for' were: 87,205,693 and 56,839,816 for John L. Brooks III; 87,205,693 and 77,106,033 for Tanya Lewis; 87,205,693 and 82,839,136 for Bernd Muehlenweg; 87,205,693 and 56,742,089 for David Paterson; 87,205,693 and 86,051,789 for Steven Sangha; and 87,205,693 and 55,779,197 for Jonathan Rigby.

In addition, all other resolutions were passed:

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization for the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

An ordinary resolution authorizing the issuance of units in capital of the Company 65,831,880 units to Evotec SE for the settlement of $12,508,057.25 of debt.

An ordinary resolution authorizing the issuance of units in capital of the Company in exchange for the settlement of $192,574.26 of debt held by certain members of management of the Company.

An ordinary resolution authorizing the issuance of 26,666,667 units of the Company to an insider of the Company pursuant to a private placement for net proceeds of $4.0 million.

"We are grateful for the support from our shareholders which enables Sernova to eliminate a significant amount of inherited debt that has been a financial overhang for more than a year," said Jonathan Rigby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sernova. "With a renewed balance sheet, we are well positioned to focus on moving our T1D program forward and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC.

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet-like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create bio-hybrid organs to treat T1D. A bio-hybrid organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to restore or enhance the function of a compromised organ.

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Source: Sernova Biotherapeutics