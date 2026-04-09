Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce it has received new purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals totaling approximately $12.3M CAD, showing a continued demand for services and products despite conflict in the region.

$12M in contract renewals, expansions, and related purchase orders with existing customers including: $5.5M in purchase orders for offshore software development services. These POs represent billings against the previously announced $22M three-year framework contract announced in December 2024. $3.5M in renewed POs and contracts for offshore and onsite software development services. Several of these renewals include an increase in the number of contracted resources. $3M in purchase orders for offshore and onsite software development services. These POs represent billings against the previously announced $53M three-year framework contract announced in August 2024.

$280K in new purchase orders for NTGapps for an existing Finance customer. Representing a new engagement within an existing client relationship.



"Clients who have worked with us continue to extend their contracts and give us a larger share of their technology budgets. That dynamic is reflected clearly in today's announcement. Renewals are coming in, orders against our major framework agreements are ramping, and the digital transformation mandates underpinning our business continue to move forward," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. "The business case for digital transformation and economic diversification in the Gulf has only been reinforced by the current regional volatility, and our clients' continued commitment reflects that."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: NTG Clarity Networks Inc.