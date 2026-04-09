Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from its Sheep Trail and South Tyro targets. Shallow gold mineralization was intersected at the Sheep Trail target, which is located about 600 metres ("m") south of the Tyro Main Zone, at the Company's Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The initial results across the upper portions of the Sheep Trail target are consistent with historical mining activities and surface sampling, which suggests that the Sheep Trail mine area likely represents a third area where a resource could be defined at the Gold Chain Project. The Sheep Trail and South Tyro targets are two of several gold targets tested in early 2026. This press release includes drill results from 4,517m; to date, 15,173m of the ongoing 20,000m drill program at the Gold Chain project have been completed. Results are pending from 32 holes or 5,859m from the Tyro Main and NE zones, Black Dyke, and Bull 8 targets.

Highlights:

Sheep Trail is defined by a strike length greater than 1km and hosts between 1 and 3 zones of gold-bearing quartz veinlets and breccia in a rhyolite dike complex.

Hole GC26-106 intersected 32.0m of 1.05 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") starting 9.1m from surface.

In the same zone, Hole GC26-105 intersected 15.3m of 1.24 g/t Au from 19.8m, including a historical stope (no sample) from 19.8 to 21.3m.

Hole GC26-111 intersected 19.8m of 1.42 g/t Au from 51.8m.

Hole GC26-113 intersected 7.6m of 2.41 g/t Au from 61.0m.

The South Tyro target was tested, intersecting broad zones of quartz veining and associated alteration with anomalous arsenic and antimony values, suggesting mineralization may be deeper than tested.

The Company currently has 3 rigs operating at Gold Chain, with one core rig and two RC rigs focused on expanding the NE Tyro and the Main Tyro zones to depth.

"Sheep Trail has delivered meaningful grades over a strike length exceeding one kilometre at shallow depths, confirming it as a third potential resource area at Gold Chain. Results like these underscore the district-scale opportunity that West Point Gold is defining at Gold Chain. Separately, current drilling is focused on expanding the Tyro Main Zone, particularly the high-grade northeast Tyro Zone to depth and along strike. Step-out success at multiple targets, along with continued success at Tyro, suggests that it remains early days in defining the full potential of Gold Chain," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Comments GC26-103 18.3 38.1 19.8 0.48 Stope: 15.8-18.3m GC26-105 19.8 35.1 15.3 1.24 Stope: 19.8-21.3m GC26-106 9.1 41.2 32.0 1.05

GC26-108 30.5 54.9 24.4 0.84

GC26-111 51.8 71.6 19.8 1.42

GC26-112 56.4 70.1 13.7 0.39

GC26-113 61.0 68.6 7.6 2.41

Including 62.5 64.0 1.5 7.75



Note: All widths shown are downhole; true widths are greater than 60% of downhole widths.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Gold Chain project showing geology, historical mines and/or current prospects. Note the location of the Sheep Trail target.

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Figure 2A. Geologic map of the western Sheep Trail target showing drill holes and surface samples.

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Figure 2B. Geologic map of the eastern Sheep Trail target showing drill holes and surface samples.

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Sheep Trail Drilling Summary

Several RC holes were drilled across accessible portions of the Sheep Trail target in areas where historical mine workings are widely scattered (see Figure 2A and 2B). These holes include GC26-103, GC26-105, GC26-106 and GC26-108 across the western extent of the mineralized zone (Figure 2A) and holes GC26-111, GC26-112 and GC26-113 further to the east (Figure 2B) and across what is referred to as the 'Golden Elbow' (Figure 2B). The target zone is shallow and within 60m of the surface; a couple of holes were extended deeper to test the possibility of additional veins in the Precambrian granite. To date, all gold mineralization is contained within the major rhyolite dike complex or at the contact with the Precambrian basement (Sheep Trail ledge).

Additionally, five (5) holes were drilled across the down-dip extension of the Sheep Trail ledge about 200m to the south of the above-noted holes (Figure 2A). All holes encountered extensive zones of quartz veinlets hosted in silicified rhyolite but did not contain gold values greater than 0.07 g/t Au. A description of these holes is provided in Table 4. Additional work is likely required to better understand the relationship between these holes and the ones drilled at upper Sheep Trail.

The results of the upper Sheep Trail drilling are provided in Table 1 and discussed below. Both areas drilled reveal intervals of up to 30m of multistage quartz veinlets, veins, and breccia in the rhyolite dike. This dike, which has been mapped over a strike of several kilometres, dips moderately to the south-southwest at 50 to 60 degrees and locally forms a dip-slope across which historical prospecting occurred. Mapping and sampling conducted by West Point Gold have identified widespread veins and breccia masses with values reported (3.7m at 19.52 g/t Au).

Figure 3. Geologic section across the Sheep Trail Ledge along Holes GC26-105, GC26-106 and GC26-108, revealing a horizon in the south-dipping dike, which has been preferentially fractured and cemented by multiple stages of quartz and calcite.

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Sheep Trail Geology

Gold mineralization at the Sheep Trail mine and adjacent areas (i.e. Boulevard mine) is mostly hosted in a Miocene rhyolite dike complex near contacts with the hosting Precambrian granite or along internal structures associated with faulted slivers of the Precambrian rocks. The primary structural corridor here is the Sheep Trail Ledge (fault zone), with elevated gold values concentrated where it is intersected by NE-trending structures, i.e., the Tyro vein/fault system. Figures 2A and 2B show the Sheep Trail ledge in the study area where the upper Sheep Trail mine is hosted in a nearly east-west trending dike (holes GC26-103, GC26-105, GC26-106 and GC26-108; Figure 2A) immediately southeast of the NE-trending East Tyro structure. The Sheep Trail ledge extends to the east, where it bends southward to the SE, where holes GC26-111, GC26-112 and GC26-113 (Figure 2B) were drilled. The bend in the dike is locally referred to as the Golden Elbow due to the location of numerous prospects and elevated gold values.

Mineralization in the holes drilled to date at Sheep Trail occurs as narrow (<5mm) white quartz veinlets over much of the dike complex. Within this envelope of generally barren, white quartz veinlets is a later quartz stage defined by lime green quartz-chalcedony veinlets, stockwork and breccia (Figure 4), which hosted high grades (up to 5 ounces per ton Au) in the historical Sheep Trail mine. Additional quartz events include white-to-gray sucrosic quartz veins and breccia with low gold values.

Figure 4. Photograph of green, sucrosic quartz stockwork/breccia cutting rhyolite; sample #0203 - 14 g/t Au, Sheep Trail mine area.

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Project History

The Sheep Trail mine was discovered in 1865 by Jack Mellen, a steamboat captain running on the Colorado River. The mine was later acquired by the New Comstock Mining Company, which improved the property, installed a 20-stamp mill at the river, and milled about 2,000 tons of ore. In 1909, the Sheep Trail mine was developed to a depth of 130 feet by drifts, tunnels and shafts with over 5,000 feet of underground development; the lower tunnel (Figure 3) is about 230 metres long. The Sheep Trail 'vein' system or 'ledge' has invaded a nearly east-west ridge composed of a fine-grained rhyolite dike complex up to 400m wide, emplaced into the Precambrian granite. Schrader (1909) states, "The vein (and dike) dips about 60° S. The ore consists mostly of quartz and hematite (limonite) gangue and is reported to be rich."

Lausen (1931) states that mineralization consists of a number of small quartz stringers over a width of three to seven feet. This quartz is not all mineralized, and only certain portions of the vein stained with iron oxides were mined. Much of the quartz is fine-grained, and some of it shows a platy structure (lattice texture). The average width of the stopes was four feet. The best mineralization was found where manganese oxide occurred in the porous quartz, and such mineralization would carry up to 5 oz/ton Au. The best mineralization was found at the water table or at a short distance below it. Lausen (1931) concluded that this occurrence strongly suggests secondary enrichment of the gold. In the lower parts of the mine, the mineralization was too low-grade to be mined at a profit at that time.

Table 2: Drill hole locations and descriptions - Upper Sheep Trail Zone

Hole No. Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Easting Northing Length GC26-103 20 -45 731,555 3,900,510 59.4 GC26-105 20 -80 731,555 3,900,508 77.7 GC26-106 330 -50 731,553 3,900,510 213.4 GC26-108 290 -50 731,552 3,900,508 269.8 GC26-111 50 -50 731,772 3,900,449 152.4 GC26-112 30 -50 731,866 3,900,375 172.2 GC26-113 30 -80 731,866 3,900,375 83.8

Table 3: Drill hole locations and descriptions - Lower Sheep Trail Zone

Hole No. Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Easting Northing Length GC26-115 0 -60 731,547 3,900,355 141.7 GC26-117 315 -50 731,544 3,900,357 199.6 GC26-119 90 -50 731,544 3,900,311 198.1 GC26-121 135 -60 731,524 3,900,307 266.7 GC26-123 0 -80 731,540 3,900,311 205.7

South Tyro Vein System

A total of 9 (nine) RC holes were drilled across the South Tyro vein system with a total of 2,477 metres. Extensive zones of silicification and illite-pyrite (limonite) alteration were traversed and hosted broad intervals of quartz veinlets; no significant gold values were encountered. Low-level (< 0.066g/t Au) values and anomalous arsenic-antimony values were identified over the entire vertical span of the drilling. Results suggest that gold deposition occurred at greater depths and may reflect intra- and post-mineral movement along several important faults that cross the Katherine District. West Point Gold is awaiting additional detailed geochemical results, analysis of the recently completed gravity survey and plans to incorporate the recently completed structural geology study into the design of the next phase of drilling at South Tyro.

Table 4. Drill hole locations and descriptions - South Tyro Zone

Hole No. Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Easting Northing Length GC26-092 60 -50 730,825 3,900,185 190.5 GC26-094 60 -75 730,824 3,900,185 274.3 GC26-096 100 -65 730,825 3,900,186 268.2 GC26-102 90 -60 730,794 3,900,097 251.5 GC26-104 90 -80 730,791 3,900,098 330.7 GC26-107 120 -60 730,789 3,900,096 243.8 GC26-109 110 -70 730,738 3,900,043 333.8 GC26-110 80 -70 730,737 3,900,041 339.9 GC26-114 315 -60 730,825 3,900,184 243.8

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: West Point Gold Corp.