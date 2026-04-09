Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling services agreement for its 2026 exploration program at the Company's McDermitt East Lithium Project, Nevada ("McDermitt" or the "Project"), and is initiating permitting activities in preparation for drilling.

The Company has engaged Envirotech Drilling LLC, a Nevada-based contractor with extensive experience in reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, to complete the upcoming drill program. Under the agreement, drilling will consist of RC holes with an initial planned scope of approximately 1,000 meters, with flexibility to expand based on results.

2026 Exploration Program Highlights

Target: Lithium bearing claystone unit identified through surface sampling and mapping

Initial program: Approximately 1,000 meters of RC drilling (expandable)

Average hole depth: Approximately 100 to 150 meters per hole

Drill method: Reverse circulation (RC)

Fully contracted drill rig, crew, and support equipment secured

Drill mobilization targeted for third quarter of 2026, subject to permitting

A comprehensive drill plan will be released upon finalization of targeting and permitting approvals.

Management Commentary

Darren Collins, CEO & Director of USCM, comments: "Rising fuel prices and continued volatility in traditional energy markets are once again accelerating global demand for electric vehicles and alternative energy solutions. This shift is driving a renewed urgency to secure sources of lithium and other critical minerals. We believe the timing to advance drilling at McDermitt East is ideal, as the world looks for new, reliable energy supply chains in an increasingly inflationary environment."

Strategic Location - McDermitt Caldera

The Project is located within the prolific McDermitt Caldera, one of North America's most significant emerging lithium districts. Key highlights of the Project include:

Located approximately 19 kilometers from Lithium Americas Corp and the Thacker Pass Lithium Project

Highly prospective lithium claystone project within a promising U.S. jurisdiction

Surface sampling has returned anomalous lithium values up to ~2,129 ppm Li (reference full press release, here)

Underexplored relative to nearby deposits

Large land position with significant upside potential





Figure #1: Location of McDermitt East Lithium Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Positioned near Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium resource in the United States (the "U.S.")1, and hosted within lithium-rich claystone sequences analogous to Thacker Pass. The Project is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure.

Development at Thacker Pass continues to accelerate, underscoring the strategic importance of the district:

Backed by a major investment and supply agreement with General Motors

Supported by U.S. government initiatives including loan facility from U.S. Department of Energy

Advancing toward commercial production, positioning the McDermitt Caldera region as a cornerstone of U.S. lithium supply2

USCM believes its McDermitt East Project is well-positioned to benefit from this regional development momentum and increasing demand for domestically sourced lithium.

Permitting & Development

USCM will immediately commence permitting of surface disturbance areas, including drill pad construction and access improvements, as part of its 2026 program. The Company expects to submit a detailed Plan of Operations outlining drill locations, environmental considerations, and reclamation protocols to the Bureau of Land Management.

Source

(1) Lithium Americas. (2025, January 9). Lithium Americas increases mineral resource and reserve for Thacker Pass. https://lithiumamericas.com/news/news-details/2025/Lithium-Americas-Increases-Mineral-Resource-and-Reserve-for-Thacker-Pass/default.aspx

(2) Lithium Americas Corp. (2026, March 19). Lithium Americas Reports Full Year 2025 Results. https://lithiumamericas.com/news/news-details/2026/Lithium-Americas-Reports-Full-Year-2025-Results/default.aspx

(3) The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert J. Johansing, BSC. geology, MSc economic geology, who is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Johansing is a consultant of the Company.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. The Company's assets consist of four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the McDermitt East Lithium Project located in Nevada, Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, Long Canyon Uranium Property located in Idaho, and the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. US Critical Metals intends to explore and develop assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to Metals within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the expected initiation of permitting and drilling, the expected permitting and drilling results for the Project, the expected financial performance of the Company. Although Metals believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that USCM maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; USCM's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of USCM to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with USCM's expectation; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to Metals, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Metals as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Metals may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291693

Source: US Critical Metals Corp.