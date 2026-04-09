King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYL gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Robert Bitterman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at the Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City. The presentation will also be available via a virtual webcast.

During the session, Mr. Bitterman will discuss Phio's recent clinical progress and future growth strategy, with a focus on the potential of INTASYL as a novel and differentiated approach in the field of immuno-oncology.

"We are excited to participate in the Centri Capital Conference and discuss why we believe that INTASYL PH-762 represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Registration Details:

Interested participants can register for the in-person or virtual event using the conference registration link provided by Centri Capital

Webcast Link: Phio Pharmaceuticals - Presentation

Event and Location: Centri Capital Conference, 151 W 43rd Street New York NY 10036

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

"The companies involved with the Centri Capital Conference embody the innovation and diversity shaping today's capital markets," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are excited to welcome them to Nasdaq for investor 1:1 meetings and meaningful exchanges with leaders from across the industry."

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYL gene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.

Centri Capital Conference

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Phio Pharmaceuticals joins a distinguished list of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others. Also included in the event at Nasdaq are key sponsors in the capital markets space, including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our INTASYL RNAi platform, the results from our ongoing clinical trials, our expectations that our cash runway will extend into the first half of 2027, our expectations regarding timing of FDA submissions intended to propose and seek guidance for next steps in clinical study design for PH-762, details regarding our planned non-clinical toxicology study, and our ability to support ongoing clinical development, operational requirements and strategic initiatives with the capital we currently have on hand, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, recession fears, the development of our product candidates, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291688

Source: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.