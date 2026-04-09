Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced proprietary amino acid formulations for muscle health, today announced a multi-sport Name, Image and Likeness ("NIL") partnership with eight NCAA Division I student-athletes at the Virginia Military Institute ("VMI").

This agreement marks the formal launch of the Promino NCAA Athlete Platform, a strategic initiative designed to provide collegiate athletes with the Company's NSF Certified for Sport proprietary amino acid formulations. The partnership includes eight cadet-athletes across VMI's leading Division I programs, who will integrate the formulation into their training and recovery protocols.

Strategic Entry and Scalability

The Company intends to utilize this multi-sport program as a model for potential expansion into additional NCAA athletic programs, subject to future agreements. Promino's performance platform is engineered to support muscle protein synthesis and recovery through precise, low-calorie formulations.

Unlike traditional protein formats that require lengthy digestion, Promino's proprietary ratio is designed for rapid absorption, delivering muscle-building support without "digestive drag" or excess calories.

Leadership Commentary

"This is a foundational step in building Promino's presence within NCAA Division I athletics," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "Our proprietary formulations are engineered to deliver efficient muscle support by bypassing the breakdown required by traditional protein. We believe this approach aligns with the evolving needs of modern elite athletes who demand results without digestive limitations."

"VMI cadet-athletes compete with discipline, intensity and purpose across all Division I programs," said Jamaal Walton, Director of Athletics at VMI.

"This partnership provides our athletes access to advanced sports nutrition while supporting NIL opportunities that recognize their commitment to excellence and performance across multiple sports. Thank you to Promino for entrusting our cadet-athletes to serve as brand ambassadors of your company. To be a model for future expansion across NCAA programs shows VMI Athletics is a brand that is onward and upward."

About Virginia Military Institute

Founded in 1839, VMI is recognized as one of the premier military colleges in the United States. Competing in NCAA Division I within the Southern Conference, VMI has a storied history of producing leaders in military service, government and professional sports, including George C. Marshall and George S. Patton.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.co and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding success of the partnership with VMI and future expansion across other NCAA programs. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291672

Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.