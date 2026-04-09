A new UNSW study shows that laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) can boost industrial TOPCon solar cell efficiency by improving contact properties and reducing recombination losses. By combining optimized firing conditions with LECO "repair" of contacts, the approach balances recombination and resistance, offering a practical path for conventional TOPCon cells to compete with PV technologies offering higher efficiencies.A new study by researchers from University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Chinese solar cell specialist Laplace suggests that laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) could ...

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