The Agentic Orchestration Conference, May 19-21, connects leaders, architects, and practitioners ready to turn AI potential into business outcomes

Camunda, the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, will host its CamundaCon 2026 conference at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on May 19-21, 2026

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The three-day event themed The Agentic Orchestration Conference will be the biggest ever CamundaCon, gathering the global community of leaders, enterprise architects, developers, and operations executives to address how to break through the automation ceiling. This is one of the defining enterprise challenges of the AI era: 71% of organizations are deploying AI agents, yet only 11% of those use cases reached production last year, and 85% lack the process maturity to close that gap.1

In 45+ sessions across four dedicated tracks (two business-focused, two tech-focused), attendees will learn how agentic orchestration enables organizations to move from fragmented AI pilots to measurable business outcomes without sacrificing control or compliance. Speakers from Audi, AWS, Barclays, Beiersdorf, Commerzbank, Deloitte, Hapag-Lloyd, Magenta Telekom, NatWest, Panasonic, and more will share real-world implementations and best practices for operationalizing agentic orchestration at scale.

"Boards are asking for ROI from AI, yet most leadership teams are still pointing to pilots," said Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO, Camunda. "The organizations that are breaking through the automation ceiling turning AI investment into faster cycle times, lower costs, and fewer exceptions are the ones that have orchestration in place. At CamundaCon 2026, those leaders will share exactly how they did it. Amsterdam is where that conversation happens."

Agenda Highlights

The CamundaCon 2026 agenda is led by keynotes from Camunda leadership, automation practitioners, and industry experts:

Camunda keynotes: Jakob Freund will share his vision for breaking through the automation ceiling. Bernd Ruecker, Camunda Co-Founder and Chief Technologist, and Bastian Körber, VP Product Management, will showcase Camunda's latest platform capabilities and future product roadmap.

Jakob Freund will share his vision for breaking through the automation ceiling. Bernd Ruecker, Camunda Co-Founder and Chief Technologist, and Bastian Körber, VP Product Management, will showcase Camunda's latest platform capabilities and future product roadmap. Analyst keynote: Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst at Forrester, will provide an independent perspective on the agentic orchestration market and the strategic steps organizations must take to move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst at Forrester, will provide an independent perspective on the agentic orchestration market and the strategic steps organizations must take to move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment. Practitioner sessions: Speakers from Deutsche Telekom, Atlassian, Swiss Life, Panasonic, Commerzbank, and more will share real-world implementations and best practices for operationalizing agentic orchestration at scale across financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and beyond.

The conference also provides extensive opportunities for networking between speakers, participants, and with representatives from Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, Capital BPM, ABBY, AWS, Incentro, Liferay, and BP3 Global. Additional event highlights include, Camunda Partner Summit, Camunda Champion Summit, Masterclasses, a Hackathon, dedicated training sessions, and customer awards.

Photo/Video material: CamundaCon 2026: The Agentic Orchestration Conference

Register and learn more:

Register to attend CamundaCon 2026 in Amsterdam.

Follow the latest sessions, speakers, and more in the agenda.

Stay up to date before the show on LinkedIn.

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 700 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for BOAT 2025 and rated 5/5 in Orchestration by Forrester, Camunda is The Business Orchestration Company. For more information, visit camunda.com.

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1 2026 State of Agentic Orchestration and Automation Report

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Alex Crawshaw

Spark Communications

camunda@sparkcomms.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420