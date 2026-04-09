Black Book report finds the market is shifting from stand-alone alerts to enterprise-scale AI platforms that combine clinically credible detection, workflow orchestration, mobile care coordination, and measurable operational impact

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced that Viz.ai has been ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year in its 2026 survey of independent AI Clinical Decision Support solutions, based on direct input from healthcare users across hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinical service-line operations. The annual report evaluates independent, non-EHR-embedded or native clinical AI and care coordination platforms on eighteen performance indicators tied to real-world usability, workflow fit, speed-to-intervention, care team response, analytics, governance, and long-term enterprise value.

The Q2 2026 findings show that healthcare organizations are no longer judging clinical AI vendors on algorithm claims alone. Instead, users are increasingly rewarding platforms that can identify clinically meaningful signals, route the right teams in real time, support closed-loop follow-up, integrate into existing imaging and enterprise workflows, and demonstrate measurable improvement in response performance across time-sensitive care pathways. Black Book's analysis found that the market has moved decisively beyond isolated alerting toward operational AI decision layers that connect detection, communication, escalation, and documented action.

Viz.ai's top ranking reflects strong user performance across the categories most associated with enterprise adoption and renewal confidence. Respondents rated the company especially highly for speed-to-alert, workflow orchestration, mobile team coordination, integration depth, specialty expansion, and its ability to translate AI-driven detection into organized clinical action. Users also cited Viz.ai's strength in supporting multidisciplinary teams with shared context, accelerating time-sensitive intervention, and extending beyond single-use-case deployment into broader service-line enablement.

"The second consecutive No. 1 ranking for Viz.ai is significant not because of brand visibility, but because it reflects repeated validation from actual users working in live care environments," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Our 2026 report shows a clear trend: the highest-performing independent clinical AI vendors are those that move beyond detection and function as operational platforms for rapid decision support, coordinated response, and measurable care pathway improvement. Viz.ai distinguished itself again this year by consistently earning strong marks for workflow execution, speed-to-treatment enablement, cross-team coordination, and enterprise scalability."

According to Black Book's report, top-tier vendors were differentiated by a common set of performance characteristics. These included high-signal clinical detection with credible prioritization, closed-loop routing that reduces handoff failures, integration across EHR, PACS, mobile, messaging, and specialty workflows, and the ability to scale across service lines without requiring fragmented governance models. The report also found that renewal confidence was most closely linked to measurable time-to-treatment analytics, explainability and evidence visibility, strong implementation support, and product roadmaps that extend from point detection to enterprise pathway orchestration.

Viz.ai's leading placement reflects how users increasingly define value in this category. Rather than viewing clinical AI as a narrow diagnostic adjunct, respondents described greater trust in vendors that can operationalize urgent findings, support rapid consultation and escalation, and document next-step accountability across complex care teams. In that context, Viz.ai was repeatedly recognized as a platform capable of aligning disease detection, communication, and workflow execution in a way that supports both front-line clinicians and broader health system performance objectives.

Black Book emphasized that the 2026 rankings were developed through a vendor-agnostic, non-compensated, non-commissioned research process. The study gave special attention to the experiences of users directly engaged in patient care, operational execution, and day-to-day clinical workflow, rather than relying primarily on CIOs, purchasing officers, or vendor-sponsored reference accounts. That methodology was designed to capture how these platforms perform in practice, where clinical trust, responsiveness, implementation discipline, and workflow adoption determine real value.

The 2026 Black Book report concludes that the independent clinical AI market is entering a more mature phase, with buyers increasingly prioritizing enterprise readiness, workflow intelligence, governance transparency, and measurable results over narrowly framed model performance claims. Viz.ai's repeat No. 1 ranking places it at the center of that shift, as users pointed to its ability to combine AI-enabled detection with care coordination, response acceleration, and scalable decision-support infrastructure across high-acuity clinical settings.

About the 2026 Black Book AI Clinical Decision Support Survey

The 2026 Black Book survey evaluated independent AI Clinical Decision Support and care coordination vendors serving healthcare providers across the United States. Eighteen key performance indicators were used in the rankings, including clinical detection quality, speed-to-alert, workflow orchestration, integration, scalability, explainability, analytics, implementation, customer support, governance, and long-term enterprise value. The study focused specifically on solutions that are independent of core EHR-native functionality and assessed performance through the perspective of real users in operational and clinical environments. Black Book report subscribers can download the full report or upon request.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and public opinion research organization specializing in unbiased evaluations of healthcare technology, outsourcing, managed services, digital health, and revenue cycle performance. Black Book surveys are vendor agnostic, not vendor compensated, and not vendor commissioned. Its research methodology emphasizes direct user experience and operational performance to provide healthcare leaders with transparent market intelligence grounded in real-world use.

Media Contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590 www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research



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