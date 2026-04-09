Chicago Selected as Home of the Candy Hall of Fame Experience

City chosen over Orlando and New York for its significant role in American candy history

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) today announced that Chicago has been selected for the permanent home of the Candy Hall of Fame Experience, a 60,000-square-foot, multi-level destination coming to 830 N. Michigan Ave, along Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

*Photo Credit: Canvas Real Estate/P.Hodges

The location was selected following a national evaluation that came down to Chicago, Orlando, and New York City. Chicago's longstanding role in confectionery manufacturing, innovation and trade helped distinguish the city in the selection process.

"For more than a century, Chicago has been home to some of the most iconic names in American candy, including Ferrara, Mars, Brach's, Tootsie and Wrigley. Even Milton Hershey found his chocolate inspiration in Chicago at the 1893 World's Fair," said Shelly Clarey, Chairman of the NCSA. "Establishing the Candy Hall of Fame Experience here reflects the city's deep connection to the industry and creates a home to celebrate the people who helped build it."

The Candy Hall of Fame Experience will be a permanent attraction bringing together the history of the confectionery industry, the development of well-known candy brands and the innovators and entrepreneurs behind them.

Created by Industry - Designed for the Candy-Loving Public

To develop the experience, NCSA partnered with Jeff Rubin, a Candy Hall of Fame inductee and former founder and CEO of IT'SUGAR. Rubin is known as an innovator in confectionery experiences and has spent more than 35 years finding ways to delight shoppers. He is the creative mind behind some of the most innovative retail concepts, including FAO Schweetz and Dylan's Candy Bar.

To bring the Candy Hall of Fame Experience to life, Rubin has assembled a creative team that includes experience designer Janet T. Planet, whose work has supported brands such as Nestlé, Wonka, Disney and Marvel, and David Korins, a Broadway set designer known for productions including Hamilton and Beetlejuice. Korins will serve as creative director for the project.

"This wouldn't be possible without the support of the City of Chicago. Chicago is the obvious home for the Candy Hall of Fame. It's the candy capital, full stop," said Rubin, CEO of the Candy Hall of Fame Experience. "Generations of companies built this industry here, and the stories behind those creations deserve to live where they began. This isn't just a location choice; it's a homecoming."

Together, the team will develop the Candy Hall of Fame Experience as a public venue highlighting the products, brands and industry milestones that have shaped the confectionery world.

Chicago's Role in Candy History

Chicago has long been associated with the American confectionery industry, serving as a center for candy manufacturing and trade for more than a century. Many well-known candy brands were developed, produced, or scaled in the region, and it has long been a place where the industry gathers. "Candy carries joy across generations," said Janet T. Planet, Chief Wondermaker for the Candy Hall of Fame Experience. "Our goal is to give that joy a place - one that celebrates imagination, invention, and the shared delight people feel when they encounter something sweet."

The Candy Hall of Fame Experience is scheduled to open in summer 2027, with additional details expected to be announced as the project progresses.

For more information, email info@CHOFexperience.com. To follow along, visit CHOFExperience.com or the official Candy Hall of Fame Experience Instagram page.

ABOUT THE CANDY HALL OF FAME EXPERIENCE

The Candy Hall of Fame Experience is a permanent exhibition destination dedicated to the history of the confectionery industry and the individuals recognized through the Candy Hall of Fame. Located in Chicago, the experience will highlight iconic candy brands, industry milestones and the innovators behind them. The Candy Hall of Fame, founded in 1971, is administered by the National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA).

ABOUT THE NCSA

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to Recognition, Fellowship, Education and Mentoring. The NCSA administers the Candy Hall of Fame, the Kettle Awards, and the IMPACT Award. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry. Established in 1946 by industry publisher Don Gussow, the Kettle Awards annually recognize a deserving individual working within the U.S. confectionery manufacturing industry, while the IMPACT Award honors an individual who has made a recent notable and specific contribution in operations, R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, or similar fields in the confectionery industry.

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For More Information:

Tamara Davis

270.202.8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

SOURCE: Candy Hall of Fame Experience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chicago-selected-as-home-of-the-candy-hall-of-fame-experience-1155514