Eskay Mining Corp. Deploys AI-Powered Investor Relations Agent to Deliver Unprecedented Transparency

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) today announced the deployment of the Versance.ai IR Agent and Research Agent on its corporate website, making Eskay Mining one of the first junior exploration companies in Canada to offer investors an always-on, AI-powered investor relations experience.

The Versance.ai IR Agent is embedded directly on the Eskay Mining website, enabling retail and institutional investors to receive instant, verified answers to questions about the Company's exploration activities, financial history, technical reports, and corporate developments, in real time, in over 80 languages. Versance's platform is a compliance-grade reasoning system built specifically for public markets. The system draws exclusively from Eskay Mining's verified knowledge base, including over six years of SEDAR filings, news releases, NI 43-101 technical reports, and corporate presentations. As well investors using AI powered tools can search, compare and analyze Eskay's filings.

The Versance.ai Research Agent provides a real-time feed of company filings and news, with AI tools that allow Eskay Mining to rapidly summarize, compare, and interpret key developments - streamlining the preparation of investor communications, presentations, and social media content. The platform achieves 99% answer appropriateness in independent accuracy testing.

"Transparency is everything for a junior exploration company," said Mac Balkam, CEO and President of Eskay Mining Corp. "Over the past 15 years we have invested more than $40 million in building one of the most data-rich exploration packages over 130,000 acres in the heart of the Golden Triangle. Investors deserve to be able to dig into Eskay's story on their own terms. without having to call us."

"Eskay Mining is exactly the kind of company our platform was designed for," said George Fleming, CEO of Versance.ai. "Junior exploration companies carry some of the most complex stories in public markets with multiple prospects, years of technical data, and geology that most investors don't have the background to interpret on their own. AI is already in every investor's workflow. Versance turns Eskay Mining's official record into verifiable, 24/7 intelligence that is always cited, always accurate, always compliant."

Eskay announced in its Press Release dated February 26, 2026, its exploration plans for 2026 to expand its Vermillion, TM, and Big Red targets with an extensive drill program. The Company's geological team led by Clinton Smyth is currently preparing borehole targets and the logistics for an aggressive exploration season.

Qualified Person

Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

About Versance.ai

Versance.ai is a Vancouver-based technology company reinventing investor relations for public companies through compliance-grade artificial intelligence. Its platform, includes the IR Agent, Research Agent, and AI-powered filing access tools. It enables public companies to deploy always on investor experiences in over 80 languages that improve transparency, reduce management burden, access to accurate, source-cited company information. Every response is traceable to the company's official disclosures, with regulatory guardrails covering NI 51-102 and Reg FD requirements. For more information, visit www.versance.ai.

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4020

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eskay-mining-corp.-deploys-ai-powered-investor-relations-agent-to-deliver-unprece-1156355